TEXT-Fitch on Portugal Telecom's response to euro zone liquidity concerns

June 27 - Fitch Ratings said that Portugal Telecom's (PT) announced revisions to its 2012 -2014 distribution policy were a sensible response in the face of the ongoing eurozone crisis. While Fitch considers PT's liquidity to currently be good, including approximately EUR2.4bn of cash and undrawn bank lines of EUR1.0bn (at Q112) available at the parent level, the inability of policy makers to resolve the on-going eurozone crisis and how this is impacting corporate issuance in southern Europe, is increasingly weighing on investors' minds. The agency feels that PT's decision to effectively halve its current annual dividend, supplemented by a modest three year buyback programme, amounting to EUR200m, along with plans for a domestic retail bond issue, is a measured response given the uncertainty over how long sovereign related market concerns will persist. Fitch estimates that the revised distribution policy which includes a dividend of EUR0.325, offset by buybacks, will preserve around EUR700m-EUR800m in cash over the three years, relative to the policy laid out at the time of the Vivo disposal (which assumed dividend per share growth of 3%-5% relative to a floor of EUR0.65). With approximately EUR2.2bn of debt maturities (excluding Brazil) between Q212 and end-2013, Fitch has previously considered current liquidity sufficient to cover maturities at least through 2013, subject to ongoing cash flow performance. Liquidity concerns will however increase the longer the sovereign crisis goes on. With a further EUR1.6bn of maturities in 2014, the announced changes to distributions along with the proceeds of the proposed EUR250m four year retail issue should help address maturities in 2014. Recent demand for similarly structured bonds has been good reflecting the attractive yields offered by well-known corporates, relative to bank deposit rates as well as the opportunity to diversify away from domestic banks. PT is currently rated 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook. The Outlook reflects the pressure the domestic economy is having on the company's incumbent telecom operations in Portugal, as well as the sovereign linkage increasingly present in a corporate rating once the sovereign moves below that of the corporate - see 'Eurozone Sovereign/Corporate Links - 2012 Update' dated 7 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. Portugal is currently rated 'BB+'/Negative, with any further downgrade of the sovereign likely to place increasing pressure on PT's ratings, given the exposure of revenues and cash flow to the domestic economy, as well as the implications any possible further downgrade of the Portuguese sovereign will have on corporate debt market access. However the announced changes to PT's distribution policy help address the latter concern. Under Fitch's methodology the agency deconsolidates PT's proportionate consolidation of its Brazilian operations. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Rating Global Telecoms Companies - Sector Credit Factors