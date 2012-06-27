版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 22:47 BJT

TEXT-Fitch rates QVC senior secured note offering

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to QVC, Inc.'s (QVC)
 $500 million senior secured note offering due 2022. Proceeds will 
be used to reduce borrowings under the company's revolving bank facility ($382 
million outstanding) and for general corporate purposes. The notes will be 
secured and guaranteed on a pari passu basis with QVC's existing $2 billion 
senior secured notes and its $2 billion revolver. A full ratings list follows at
the end of this release. 

For additional information regarding Liberty Interactive LLC (Liberty) and QVC, 
please see Fitch's credit report published on June 4, 2012.

QVC's notes (including the new offering) and bank revolver benefit from a 
security interest in the capital stock of QVC and are guaranteed by QVC's 
material domestic subsidiaries. The secured collateral may be removed as QVC's 
leverage has been below 2.0x for two consecutive fiscal quarters, as permitted 
under the company's credit agreement. The collateral package, the equity of QVC 
and the equity of QVC's material subsidiaries (released on Feb. 16, 2011), would
be reinstated for both the banks and the senior notes in the event that LTM 
leverage exceeded 3.0x for two consecutive quarters. By maintaining the current 
collateral (QVC's capital stock), QVC receives a 25 basis point benefit in its 
revolver pricing.

The new notes are expected to have covenants and provisions materially similar 
to the existing notes. These provisions include a 101% change of control offer 
which is triggered if more than 30% of the voting power is acquired by a person 
other than a Permitted Holder (as defined), such voting power exceeds the voting
power of the Permitted Holders, and QVC's secured notes are rated non-investment
grade. Additional indebtedness is limited by a 2x interest coverage incurrence 
test, with standard carve outs. Total debt with the same security and guarantee 
package is limited to $5 billion (consistent with the company's credit 
agreement). The previously issued notes (due 2017, 2019 and 2020) limited pari 
passu debt to $4.5 billion, which will be exhausted after this issuance ($2 
billion revolver and $2.5 billion in secured notes, including this offering). 

The recapitalization of Liberty Interactive Corp's (Liberty Corp.) common stock,
into Liberty Interactive and Liberty Ventures tracking stock is expected to be 
completed by the end of the third quarter. 

As of March 31, 2012, Fitch calculates QVC's unadjusted gross leverage (pro 
forma for the $500 million offering) at 1.7x and Liberty's unadjusted gross 
leverage at 3.8x. 

Liberty is expected to fund a portion of the initial cash balance for Liberty 
Ventures with borrowings under QVC's revolver; Fitch expects a QVC revolver 
balance of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion. Assuming a $1.5 billion QVC revolver 
balance, Fitch calculates QVC and Liberty's unadjusted gross leverage at 2.3x 
and 4.4x respectively. While Liberty's leverage exceeds its 4x target, Fitch 
believes EBITDA growth at QVC over the next 12 months and upcoming Liberty 
maturities in 2013 will reduce Liberty's leverage to 4x. QVC's EBITDA grew 4% in
2011 and 7% in the first quarter of 2012.

The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to manage
leverage on a Liberty consolidated basis. Over the long term, Fitch expects 
Liberty's gross unadjusted leverage to be managed within 4x and QVC unadjusted 
gross leverage to be managed within 2.5x. 

Fitch's IDRs for Liberty and QVC reflect the consolidated legal entity/obligor 
credit profile, rather than the Liberty Interactive/Venture tracking stock 
structure. This view is primarily driven by Fitch's interpretation of the 
Liberty bond indentures. Fitch believes that the company could not spin out QVC 
without consent of the bondholders, based on the current asset mix at Liberty. 
QVC generates 86% and 95% of Liberty's revenues and EBITDA, respectively. In 
addition, Fitch believes QVC makes up a meaningful portion of Liberty's equity 
value. Any spin off of QVC would likely trigger the 'substantially all' asset 
disposition restriction within the Liberty indentures. 

The 'BBB-' rating on the QVC bank facility and notes take into account placement
in the capital structure, giving it strong recovery prospects. QVC's individual 
business profile and credit metrics would warrant an IDR greater than 'BB' on a 
standalone basis. Fitch expects that the ratings would remain unchanged in the 
event that the remaining security is released.

Fitch believes liquidity at Liberty Interactive will be sufficient to support 
operations and QVC's expansion into other markets. Acquisitions and share 
buybacks are expected to be a primary use of free cash flow (FCF).

Fitch believes that there is sufficient liquidity and cash generation (from 
investment dividends and tax sharing between Liberty Interactive and Liberty 
Ventures) to support debt service and disciplined investment at Liberty Venture.


Key Rating Drivers:

--Fitch believes that the current financial policy is consistent with the 
current ratings. If the company were to manage to more conservative leverage 
targets, ratings may be upgraded. 

--Conversely, changes to financial policy (including more aggressive leverage 
targets) and asset mix changes that weakened bondholder protection, could 
pressure the ratings.

Liquidity:

Consolidated liquidity at Liberty as of March 30, 2012, included $794 million in
cash and $1.6 billion available under the QVC $2 billion credit facility, which 
expires in September 2015. Fitch calculates FCF of approximately $800 million 
for the LTM ended March 2012, excluding cash flows related to the spun-out 
Liberty Starz/Capital assets. Fitch expects FCF to be in the $725 million to 
$825 million range in 2012.

In addition, the company's balance sheet includes approximately $4.5 billion in 
public holdings. Fitch believes these assets could be liquidated in the event 
that Liberty LLC needed additional liquidity. 

Liberty LLC's near-term maturities include $1.1 billion of exchangeable 
debentures that may be put to the company in 2013 and approximately $309 million
in senior notes maturing in 2013. Fitch believes Liberty LLC has sufficient 
liquidity (including the Time Warner basket of stocks) to handle these 
maturities.

Fitch rates Liberty and QVC as follows:

Liberty
--IDR at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. 

QVC
--IDR at 'BB';
--Senior secured debt at 'BBB-'. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

