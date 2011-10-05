Text-S&P assigns prelim BB- to Marriott Vacations

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (MVM).

-- We are also assigning our preliminary 'B-' preferred stock rating to MVW's proposed $40 million cumulative and mandatorily redeemable preferred stock issue.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that MVW is likely to sustain net leverage around the mid-4x area and coverage of around 3x or better, and an adequate overall liquidity profile. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (MVW). Marriott International Inc. plans to spin off timeshare subsidiary MVW by the end of 2011, at which time we will assign our final ratings. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B-' preferred stock rating to subsidiary MVW US Holdings Inc.'s proposed $40 million cumulative and mandatorily redeemable preferred stock issue. This preliminary issue-level rating is three notches below the preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating for MVW, in accordance with our issue-level rating notching criteria for preferred stock. "The rating reflects MVW's weak business risk profile, which requires external financing to fund lending to customers in the company's capital-intensive and competitive timeshare business," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Emil Courtney. The structural financing needs of the business to achieve growth results in our assessment of MVW's business risk profile as weak, at least until we have the opportunity to observe the company's growth and financial policies as a stand-alone company for a reasonable period of time. The rating also reflects our view of MVW's financial risk profile as "aggressive". "Under our operating assumptions, we believe MVW is likely to sustain net leverage around the mid-4x area and coverage of around 3x or better, and an adequate overall liquidity profile," added Mr. Courtney. This is in line with an aggressive financial risk assessment for MVW, in our view. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

