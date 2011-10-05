Text-S&P assigns prelim BB- to Marriott Vacations

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit
rating to
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (MVM).
-- We are also assigning our preliminary 'B-' preferred
stock rating to
MVW's proposed $40 million cumulative and mandatorily
redeemable preferred
stock issue.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that
MVW is likely
to sustain net leverage around the mid-4x area and coverage of
around 3x or
better, and an adequate overall liquidity profile.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services
said today that it assigned its preliminary 'BB-' corporate
credit rating to
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (MVW). Marriott
International Inc. plans to
spin off timeshare subsidiary MVW by the end of 2011, at which
time we will
assign our final ratings. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B-' preferred
stock rating to
subsidiary MVW US Holdings Inc.'s proposed $40 million
cumulative and
mandatorily redeemable preferred stock issue. This preliminary
issue-level
rating is three notches below the preliminary 'BB-' corporate
credit rating
for MVW, in accordance with our issue-level rating notching
criteria for
preferred stock.
"The rating reflects MVW's weak business risk profile, which
requires external
financing to fund lending to customers in the company's
capital-intensive and
competitive timeshare business," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Emil
Courtney. The structural financing needs of the business to
achieve growth
results in our assessment of MVW's business risk profile as
weak, at least
until we have the opportunity to observe the company's growth
and financial
policies as a stand-alone company for a reasonable period of
time. The rating
also reflects our view of MVW's financial risk profile as
"aggressive".
"Under our operating assumptions, we believe MVW is likely to
sustain net
leverage around the mid-4x area and coverage of around 3x or
better, and an
adequate overall liquidity profile," added Mr. Courtney. This
is in line with
an aggressive financial risk assessment for MVW, in our view.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All
ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public
Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in
the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Emile Courtney, New York (1)
212-438-7824;
emile_courtney@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Ben Bubeck, New York (1) 212-438-2176;
ben_bubeck@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel:
+1-646-223-4186))