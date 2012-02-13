TEXT-Fitch rates Chesapeake Energy bonds 'BB'

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating to Chesapeake
Energy's (Chesapeake) issuance of $1.0 billion in senior unsecured notes
due 2019. The proceeds are to be used for refinancing revolver borrowings and
upcoming maturities as well as for general corporate purposes.
Today, Chesapeake announced a plan to monetize a target amount of $10 - 12
billion in assets this year to help fund an anticipated funding deficit for
2012. In the near term Chesapeake is issuing the aforementioned bond issuance
and anticipates receiving another $2.0 billion in volumetric production payments
and a financial offering of the company's newly formed unrestricted subsidiary
to hold Chesapeake's assets in Ellis and Rogers Mills counties in Oklahoma.
Additionally, the company is pursuing joint venture transactions in its
Mississippi Lime and Permian Basin assets. The company may also consider an
outright sale of the company's Permian assets which comprise approximately 5% of
the company's total net proved reserves and production. Other monetizations will
involve the company's service and midstream assets as well as other minor
assets.
The current ratings reflect the company's large reserve base coupled with
relatively high leverage and aggressive growth and spending plans. Liquidity is
supported by the company's $4.0 billion corporate credit facility due 2015 and
its midstream credit facility of $600 million due 2016. The current Outlook is
Positive given gross balance sheet debt reduction thru year-end 2011 but could
be changed by sustained weak natural gas prices or an inability of the company
to achieve the asset monetizations outlined above without raising adjusted
leverage.
Fitch rates Chesapeake Energy as follows:
--IDR 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BB';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Convertible preferred stock 'B+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean T. Sexton, CFA
Managing Director
Fitch Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dan Harris
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3217
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Relevant Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies: Sector Credit
Factors' (Aug.5, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Criteria
Regulatory
Form NRSRO
Terms Of Use
Endorsement Policy
Privacy Policy
Code of Ethics
Site Index
Press Room
Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Home
Ratings and Research
Tools
Products and Services
Fitch Training