TEXT-S&P revises Spirit Finance Corp outlook to developing

Feb 13 - OVERVIEW 	
     -- Spirit Finance Corp. will need to recapitalize its balance sheet 	
before its term loan matures in August 2013.	
     -- The company plans an IPO of its common stock, as well as related 	
contingent deleveraging transactions, as detailed in its S-11 filing.	
     -- We revised our outlook to developing from stable, as we would consider 	
raising the rating if the company materially deleverages its balance sheet 	
this year through an IPO. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook or lower 	
the rating if the company is unable to execute the IPO and related 	
deleveraging as contemplated.	
     -- We affirmed our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on Spirit Finance Corp. 	
We also affirmed our 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the company's term loan; the 	
recovery rating for the unsecured debt remains '4'.	
    	
     Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook to
developing from stable on Spirit Finance Corp. (Spirit). We affirmed our 'CCC+'
corporate credit rating and our 'CCC+' issue-level rating on the company's term
loan. Our recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '4', indicating our
expectations for an average (30%-50% range) recovery for term loan holders in
the event of a payment default. 	
	
"Spirit plans an initial public offering (IPO) of $500 million of its common 	
stock and related contingent deleveraging transactions by the end of 2012, as 	
detailed in its S-11 filing," said credit analyst Elizabeth Campbell. "If 	
successful, the IPO will address the company's term loan through a combination 	
of repayment and conversion, leverage would be lower, and liquidity would be 	
bolstered." 	
	
The outlook is developing. We would consider raising the rating one to two 	
notches if the company materially deleverages its balance sheet this year 	
through an IPO and related term loan repayment/conversion transaction. Despite 	
our expectation for stability in portfolio occupancy, rents, and cash flows, 	
we would likely revise the outlook (to stable or negative) or lower the rating 	
if the company is unable to execute the IPO as contemplated. If management 	
pursues a refinancing with a largely debt component, still-high future 	
leverage would preclude upgrade potential.	
	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Gradual Improvements In 	
Operating Fundamentals Continue To Support North American REITS, published 	
Feb. 3, 2012.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 	
published June 21, 2011.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity 	
Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, published July 2, 2010.	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, published Dec. 12, 2008.	
	
 	
	
