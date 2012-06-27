TEXT-S&P affirms ProAssurance 'BBB' rating

Overview
-- ProAssurance has agreed to acquire Medmarc Insurance Group,
which provides medical technology and life science product liability insurance
and legal professional liability insurance.
-- ProAssurance has also agreed to acquire Independent Nevada Doctors
Insurance Exchange and its attorney in fact.
-- We have affirmed our 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit rating on
ProAssurance Corp.
-- The acquisitions do not change our overall expectations for the
company's performance.
Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term counterparty credit rating on ProAssurance Corp. (PRA). The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation follows the company's announcement that it has agreed to
acquire Medmarc Insurance Group for approximately $150 million, and
Independent Nevada Doctors Insurance Exchange (IND) for undisclosed terms that
PRA states to be immaterial to its operations. We expect the transactions,
which PRA intends to fund through all-cash transactions, to close by year-end
2012 in accordance with the approved plan to demutualize Medmarc, and convert
IND from a reciprocal. Both transactions are subject to customary closing
conditions and regulatory approval.
The affirmation reflects that the announced acquisitions will not change our
expectation for PRA. We believe the Medmarc acquisition will modestly increase
PRA's risk profiles because the profitability of the new product liability
line is more uncertain than PRA's existing products and its volatility could
be higher. These risks are mitigated by the very small scale of the new
operation ($40.6 million direct written premiums in 2011) compared with
PRA's ($565 million DWP in 2011) and its very low premium leverage. This
acquisition could improve PRA's product line diversification in the longer
term, although uncertainty stemming from integration risk and reserving risk
remains. We believe the INDEX acquisition will strengthen PRA's market
position in Nevada. We believe PRA has sufficient capital to support these
transactions, and its capital adequacy will be very strong after the
transaction. We don't expect a change to PRA's financial leverage because of
the all-cash payout.
Outlook
The stable outlook is based on our view that PRA has demonstrated a
sustainable and strong financial profile while maintaining its strong
financial leverage metrics, strong operating performance, and adequate
reserves. We expect PRA to maintain its strong competitive position, operating
performance, and capitalization, and low financial leverage ratios. PRA will
likely see a low-single-digit top-line increase in 2012. We also expect PRA to
have a combined ratio of no more than 95% as of year-end 2012 (with the
benefit of potential reserve releases related to prior accident years) and a
current accident-year combined ratio of 105% to 110% in 2012.
Although PRA might increase its use of debt opportunistically in light of
favorable interest rates, we do not expect the company's debt-to-capital ratio
to increase to more than 20% or its interest coverage to fall to less than 6x.
The rating could come under pressure if PRA is unable to maintain a strong
competitive position, underwriting discipline, strong earnings, and adequate
reserves. We do not expect to raise the rating again within the next two years
because of the company's business concentration.
Related Criteria And Research
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
ProAssurance Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Stable/--