TEXT-S&P rates Endeavour International notes 'CCC'

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'CCC' rating to Endeavour International Corp.'s planned $350 million first priority notes due 2018 and $150 million second priority notes due 2018. The recovery rating on both debt issues is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The preliminary 'B-'corporate credit rating on Endeavour International Corp. is unaffected at this time by the announced changes to the company's capital structure and related financing for the company's planned acquisition of the North Sea assets from ConocoPhillips. Standard & Poor's plans to withdraw the senior unsecured debt rating on Endeavour's previously announced $500 million notes due 2020, which are no longer being offered. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Endeavour International Corp. Corporate credit rating B-(prelim)/Stable/-- New Rating $350 mil first priority notes due 2018 CCC(prelim) Recovery rating 6(prelim) $150 mil second priority notes due 2018 CCC(prelim) Recovery rating 6(prelim) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Stephen Scovotti, New York (1) 212-438-5882; stephen_scovotti@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Lawrence Wilkinson, New York (1) 212-438-1882; lawrence_wilkinson@standardandpoors.com