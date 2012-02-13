版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Endeavour International notes 'CCC'

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
preliminary 'CCC' rating to Endeavour International Corp.'s planned $350
million first priority notes due 2018 and $150 million second priority notes due
2018. The recovery rating on both debt issues is '6', indicating our expectation
of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
The preliminary 'B-'corporate credit rating on Endeavour International Corp. 	
is unaffected at this time by the announced changes to the company's capital 	
structure and related financing for the company's planned acquisition of the 	
North Sea assets from ConocoPhillips. 	
	
Standard & Poor's plans to withdraw the senior unsecured debt rating on 	
Endeavour's previously announced $500 million notes due 2020, which are no 	
longer being offered.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Endeavour International Corp. 	
 Corporate credit rating                  B-(prelim)/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
 $350 mil first priority notes due 2018   CCC(prelim)	
  Recovery rating                         6(prelim)	
 $150 mil second priority notes due 2018  CCC(prelim)	
  Recovery rating                         6(prelim)	
	
	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Stephen Scovotti, New York (1) 212-438-5882;	
                        stephen_scovotti@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Lawrence Wilkinson, New York (1) 212-438-1882;	
                   lawrence_wilkinson@standardandpoors.com

