TEXT-S&P rates Cars Alliance Auto Loans France 2012-1 notes

OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to Cars Alliance Auto Loans
France F 2012-1's asset-backed fixed-rate class A notes.
-- At closing, to fund the purchase of the receivables portfolio backing
the notes, the FCT will issue senior notes (the class A notes), subordinated
notes (the unrated class B notes), and residual units.
-- Cars Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1's notes are backed by a
portfolio of fixed-rate auto-loan receivables originated by DIAC S.A., a
French subsidiary of RCI Banque, the captive finance company of the French car
manufacturer Renault.
June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)'
credit rating to the asset-backed fixed-rate class A notes issued by Cars
Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1 (CAAL France F1) (see list below).
The issuer is a French securitization mutual fund ("Fonds Commun de
Titrisation" or FCT), which is bankruptcy-remote by law. This FCT does not
have a compartment. At closing, to fund the purchase of the receivables
portfolio backing the notes, the FCT issued senior notes (the class A notes),
subordinated notes (the class B notes), and residual units. The subordinated
notes and residual units are not rated, and are fully retained by DIAC S.A.
(BBB/Stable/A-2), the seller.
CAAL France F1's notes are backed by a portfolio of fixed-rate auto-loan
receivables originated by DIAC S.A., a French subsidiary of RCI Banque, the
captive finance company of the French car manufacturer Renault. The
receivables were originated in the ordinary course of its business, to French
private individuals and small businesses.
RATING RATIONALE
Economic Outlook
We are expecting a mild recession in Europe through to the end of Q3 2013, and
a mild pick-up thereafter. While the south is expecting a genuine recession,
we expect France and other northern core Eurozone countries to experience only
sluggish GDP growth throughout 2012. We forecast French unemployment to
increase to 10.0% in 2012 and 2013 (see "Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out
Of Europe's Recession," published on April 4, 2012). In our view, unemployment
is one of the key performance drivers of consumer assets, and we have adjusted
our credit assumptions to reflect this outlook.
Operational Risk
DIAC has, in our view, a history of stable, quality asset origination, with
tested underwriting and servicing procedures. Our rating reflectS our
assessment of the company's origination policies, and our evaluation of its
ability to fulfill its role as servicer of the transaction pool.
Credit Risk
Our gross loss base-case assumption for the securitized pool is 4.6%, which
reflects our forecast of a deteriorating French economy. We have analyzed
credit risk based on the application of our European consumer finance criteria
using historical default and recovery data from DIAC's entire portfolio (see
"European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). The
portfolio is static and comprises standard fixed-rate amortizing loans and
RATINGS LIST
Cars Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1
EUR852.3 Million Asset-Backed Fixed-Rate Notes
Class Rating Amount
A AAA (sf) 750.0
B NR 102.3
NR--Not rated.