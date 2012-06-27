TEXT-Fitch rates Sberbank's euro bonds 'BBB'

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SB Capital S.A.'s USD1bn issue of
senior Eurobonds a Long-term rating of 'BBB'.
The issue has a maturity date of 28 June 2019 and a coupon rate of 5.18%. The
notes are being used to finance senior unsecured loans to Sberbank of Russia
(Sberbank, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'/'bbb'). The notes have been issued under
Sberbank's USD10bn loan participation notes programme, which Fitch rates at
Long-term 'BBB' and Short-term 'F3'.
Sberbank's obligations under the notes rank equally with the claims of other
senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail depositors. Under
Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior
unsecured creditors. At end-May 2012, retail deposits accounted for 59% of
Sberbank's total liabilities, according to the bank's accounts prepared under
Russian Accounting Standards.
Sberbank is Russia's largest bank by assets and equity, and the state currently
owns 60% of its ordinary shares.
