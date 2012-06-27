TEXT-Fitch rates Sberbank's euro bonds 'BBB'

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SB Capital S.A.'s USD1bn issue of senior Eurobonds a Long-term rating of 'BBB'. The issue has a maturity date of 28 June 2019 and a coupon rate of 5.18%. The notes are being used to finance senior unsecured loans to Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'/'bbb'). The notes have been issued under Sberbank's USD10bn loan participation notes programme, which Fitch rates at Long-term 'BBB' and Short-term 'F3'. Sberbank's obligations under the notes rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail depositors. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-May 2012, retail deposits accounted for 59% of Sberbank's total liabilities, according to the bank's accounts prepared under Russian Accounting Standards. Sberbank is Russia's largest bank by assets and equity, and the state currently owns 60% of its ordinary shares. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria