text-S&P cuts Hovnanian to CC on dist exchange offer

-- We expect for-sale housing market conditions to remain challenging. Growth prospects remain difficult given the protracted recovery and cloudy economic backdrop. Hovnanian is highly leveraged, with less-than-adequate liquidity, and very weak credit metrics, in our view.

-- Hovnanian announced an offer to exchange new senior secured notes for certain senior notes, which we view as a distressed exchange under our criteria.

-- We lowered our corporate credit ratings on Hovnanian to 'CC' from 'CCC' , lowered our ratings on the company's senior secured notes to 'CC' from 'CCC', and lowered our ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'C' from 'CC'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood we would lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) and the existing exchanged issues to 'D' if the company completes the contemplated exchange. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its corporate credit rating on Hovnanian ( HOV.N ) Enterprises Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC'. We also lowered our ratings on the company's rated senior debt. We downgraded the first-lien senior secured notes to 'CC' from 'CCC' and downgraded the senior unsecured notes to 'C' from 'CC'. The '3' recovery rating on the first-lien notes and the '6' recovery rating on the senior unsecured and senior subordinated notes are unchanged. We also affirmed our 'C' rating on the company's preferred securities. The rating actions affect $1.6 billion of rated debt securities. "The downgrade follows Hovnanian's announcement that its K. Hovnanian subsidiary has commenced an offer to exchange certain existing senior notes with coupons ranging from 6.25% to 11.875% scheduled to mature between 2014 through 2017 for new 2% secured notes to mature in 2021," said credit analyst George Skoufis." According to our criteria, we view this as a "distressed exchange" and tantamount to a default." The outlook is negative. If K. Hovnanian completes the proposed exchange offer, we will lower our corporate credit ratings on Hovnanian and K. Hovnanian to 'SD' and downgrade the existing exchanged notes to 'D'. After the debt exchange We would revise our corporate credit ratings after the debt exchange based on the company's capital structure and liquidity profile while also taking into consideration its operating performance and expectations in the currently challenging housing environment. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

