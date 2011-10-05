Text-Fitch puts Hovnanian Enterprises, on neg watch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
CHICAGO, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Hovnanian (HOV.N)
Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV, 'CCC' IDR) on Rating Watch Negative following the
announcement of a planned $220 million debt exchange offer. Fitch views the
proposed exchange offer to be a distressed debt exchange; the placement of
Hovnanian's ratings on Rating Watch Negative reflects Fitch's 'Distressed Debt
Exchange Criteria', published Aug. 12, 2011.
Distressed Debt Exchange: On Sept. 28, 2011, Hovnanian announced the
commencement of private offers to exchange certain of its senior unsecured
notes
for up to $220 million of new 2% senior secured notes due 2021. The new notes
will be secured by a first-priority lien on the assets of certain subsidiaries
that are 'unrestricted subsidiaries' under the company's existing indentures.
The assets of these subsidiaries are not collateral for the company's existing
secured indebtedness.
Fitch believes that the exchange offer represents a material reduction in terms
vis-a-vis the terms of the notes being offered for exchange. In particular,
there is a significant reduction in interest rate and a lengthy extension of
maturity date. Furthermore, the exchange offer is being initiated as part of an
ongoing restructuring of the company's capital structure to increase financial
flexibility. Fitch will address the Rating Watch Negative following the closing
of the exchange offer.
The rating for HOV is influenced by the company's execution of its business
model, land policies and geographic, price point and product line diversity.
The
rating additionally reflects the company's liquidity position, substantial debt
and high leverage. It also incorporates the still challenging housing
environment. With the recent softening in the economy and lowered economic
growth expectations for 2011 and 2012, the environment may at best support a
relatively modest recovery in housing metrics over the next year and a half.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'CCC';
--Senior secured notes 'B-/RR3';
--Senior unsecured notes 'C/RR6';
--Series A perpetual preferred stock 'C/RR6'.
