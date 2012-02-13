TEXT-S&P affirms Mexchem 'BBB-' global ratings

Feb 13 - -- Mexichem agreed recently to acquire all the
outstanding shares of
Wavin, a leading Dutch manufacturer of plastic pipes.
-- We are affirming our ratings on Mexichem, including the 'BBB-' global
scale and 'mxAA/mxA-1+' national scale corporate credit ratings.
-- The stable outlooks reflect our expectation that Mexichem's business
strategies, moderate financial policy, and solid key financial indicators will
likely remain supportive of the ratings over the next few years.
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it affirmed its 'BBB-' global scale and 'mxAA/mxA-1+'
national scale corporate credit ratings on Mexico-based chemicals and
petrochemicals producer Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.. The outlooks
remain stable.
The affirmation followed Mexichem's announcement of the reach of an
agreement to acquire Netherlands-based Wavin N.V. for about $1.00 billion
including assumed debt.
The ratings on Mexichem reflect the company's "satisfactory" business
risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define
them.
This leading Mexican company is engaged in the transformation of
chemicals and petrochemicals into products and solutions for the construction,
agriculture, and commercial and industrial sectors.
Mexichem is a meaningful player North America and Latin America, with
leading positions and strong market shares in the business segments in which
participates. Currently, it is one of the world's leading producers of
chlorine and caustic soda.
"In our view, the combination of positives results in Mexichem's
higher-than-peers' operating margins and solid key financial metrics," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Francisco Gutierrez. "However, we limit our
ratings on the company by the negative free operating cash flow generation
that has resulted from its acquisitions, the concentration of revenues in
Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, and some exposure to price volatility for some
raw materials."
In our view, Mexichem will likely maintain its "satisfactory" business
profile in the coming years through the full integration of its recent
acquisition and investments into existing operations.
Our stable outlooks on Mexichem are underpinned by its moderate financial
policies, particularly maintenance of a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than
2.0x, which we believe will keep supporting our investment-grade ratings on
the company.
After the acquisition of Wavin, we expect that Mexichem will continue to
make debt-financed acquisitions focused on improving its business segments
through geographic diversification and increasing its vertical integration
through complementary investments.
Primary Credit Analyst: Francisco Gutierrez, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4407;
francisco_gutierrez@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Laura Martinez, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4425;
laura_martinez@standardandpoors.com