TEXT-S&P affirms Mexchem 'BBB-' global ratings

Feb 13 -     -- Mexichem agreed recently to acquire all the
outstanding shares of 	
Wavin, a leading Dutch manufacturer of plastic pipes.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on Mexichem, including the 'BBB-' global 	
scale and 'mxAA/mxA-1+' national scale corporate credit ratings.	
     -- The stable outlooks reflect our expectation that Mexichem's business 	
strategies, moderate financial policy, and solid key financial indicators will 	
likely remain supportive of the ratings over the next few years.	
	
	
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings 	
Services said today that it affirmed its 'BBB-' global scale and 'mxAA/mxA-1+' 	
national scale corporate credit ratings on Mexico-based chemicals and 	
petrochemicals producer Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.. The outlooks
remain stable.	
     The affirmation followed Mexichem's announcement of the reach of an 	
agreement to acquire Netherlands-based Wavin N.V. for about $1.00 billion 	
including assumed debt.	
     The ratings on Mexichem reflect the company's "satisfactory" business 	
risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define 	
them.	
     This leading Mexican company is engaged in the transformation of 	
chemicals and petrochemicals into products and solutions for the construction, 	
agriculture, and commercial and industrial sectors.	
     Mexichem is a meaningful player North America and Latin America, with 	
leading positions and strong market shares in the business segments in which 	
participates. Currently, it is one of the world's leading producers of 	
chlorine and caustic soda.	
     "In our view, the combination of positives results in Mexichem's 	
higher-than-peers' operating margins and solid key financial metrics," said 	
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Francisco Gutierrez. "However, we limit our 	
ratings on the company by the negative free operating cash flow generation 	
that has resulted from its acquisitions, the concentration of revenues in 	
Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, and some exposure to price volatility for some 	
raw materials."	
     In our view, Mexichem will likely maintain its "satisfactory" business 	
profile in the coming years through the full integration of its recent 	
acquisition and investments into existing operations.	
     Our stable outlooks on Mexichem are underpinned by its moderate financial 	
policies, particularly maintenance of a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 	
2.0x, which we believe will keep supporting our investment-grade ratings on 	
the company.	
     After the acquisition of Wavin, we expect that Mexichem will continue to 	
make debt-financed acquisitions focused on improving its business segments 	
through geographic diversification and increasing its vertical integration 	
through complementary investments.	
	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Francisco Gutierrez, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4407;	
                        francisco_gutierrez@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Laura Martinez, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4425;	
                   laura_martinez@standardandpoors.com

