TEXT-S&P cuts Franz Haniel rating to 'BB'

Overview
-- Germany-based holding company Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH's
(Haniel) loan-to-value (LTV) ratio has exceeded the level commensurate with our
'BB+' long-term rating for several weeks.
-- Haniel's current low asset valuation compared with pre-crisis levels
leads us to believe that management is presently unlikely to take serious
action to reduce the LTV ratio.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term rating on Haniel to 'BB' from
'BB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects Haniel's adequate liquidity and our view
that the company's LTV ratio should remain at about 45% in the near term.
Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Germany-based holding company Franz Haniel & Cie
GmbH (Haniel) to 'BB' from 'BB+', and affirmed its short-term corporate credit
rating at 'B'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on Haniel's senior unsecured
notes to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default.
We also lowered the issue rating on subsidiary Haniel Finance B.V.'s
subordinated hybrid notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We have revised the recovery
rating to '5' from '6', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%)
recovery in the event of payment default.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects Haniel's higher leverage, measured by its loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio on a spot-price basis, than the level we deem commensurate with
our 'BB+' long-term rating. Following a prolonged decline in the stock
markets, and in spite of slightly reduced net debt, Haniel's LTV ratio has
fluctuated around and above our 40% ceiling for the past few weeks--peaking at
close to 50%--without triggering any immediate, serious corporate action to
reduce net debt.
On June 25, 2012, we estimated that the market value of Haniel's portfolio had
fallen to about EUR5.4 billion, with stable unlisted asset values compared with
March 31, 2012. Assuming current outstanding parent company net debt of about
EUR2.4 billion, the LTV ratio was about 44%. This is above our 40% ceiling for
the rating. All other things being equal, for example no divestments or change
in unlisted asset valuations, we calculate that it would take an equity market
rebound of close to 10%, or a reduction in net debt of EUR200 million to bring
Haniel's LTV ratio back to within the confines of our leverage target for the
'BB+' rating on that date.
Haniel may find it difficult to sustainably reduce its LTV ratio in the near
term, as this would require substantial asset divestment at current
valuations. We believe that management may not undertake sizable disposals
soon because the company has said its current asset valuations are low.
Economic uncertainty in the eurozone suggests that any rebound in today's
equity prices would be subdued. That said, we note that the company took some
measures last year to reduce net debt, albeit on a lower scale than would have
been necessary to build some financial flexibility within the 'BB+' rating.
The ratings on Haniel reconcile our view of its "satisfactory" business risk
profile and "significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the
terms.
The ratings are primarily constrained by the high exposure of Haniel's
portfolio companies to Europe, and some asset concentration on food wholesaler
and electronics retailer Metro AG (BBB/Negative/A-2). Also weighing on the
ratings are the challenges Celesio AG (unrated) faces in its pharmacy and
healthcare service operations. Although about 80% of Haniel's total portfolio
is listed, we view the company's controlling or majority stakes as less
tradable than more limited equity ownerships, constraining liquidity to some
extent.
These weaknesses are mitigated by the overall adequate credit quality of
Haniel's subsidiaries, and its controlling stakes providing the company with
influence on their strategic decisions. In addition, management's conservative
financial policy translates into good liquidity and cash generation at parent
company level, underpinned by long-dated debt maturities and modest dividend
payout to shareholders.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. We view Haniel's liquidity as firmly established
in our "adequate" category, as defined by our criteria. We anticipate that its
sources of liquidity will cover its liquidity needs for the next 12 months in
excess of our 1.2x ceiling.
We estimate that total liquidity sources amounted to about EUR1.8 billion on
March 31, 2012, including:
-- EUR1.0 billion in undrawn committed lines available beyond March 2013,
not including financial covenants; and
-- Dividend from portfolio companies amounting to about EUR250 million.
This compares with the company's potential liquidity uses of about EUR0.7
billion over the next 12 months to March 2013, which include:
-- Short-term debt maturities amounting to about EUR420 million, with
EUR120
million coming due in the subsequent 12 months;
-- Operating expenses of EUR50 million to EUR60 million;
-- Net interest expenses of EUR150 million; and
-- A dividend payout to shareholders of about EUR50 million.
Recovery analysis
Haniel's EUR1.0 billion (EUR756 million currently outstanding), EUR500 million,
and
EUR400 million unsecured notes due 2014, 2017, and 2018, are rated 'BB', the
same level as the corporate credit rating. The recovery ratings on these
instruments are '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery in the event of payment default. In accordance with our criteria,
although debt coverage exceeds the 50%-70% range, the recovery ratings on the
unsecured notes are capped at '3'. The recovery rating on the EUR32 million
zero-coupon subordinated hybrids notes (EUR30 million currently outstanding)
issued by Haniel Finance is '5' indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%)
recovery in the event of payment default. The issue rating is two notches
lower than the long-term corporate credit rating on Haniel at 'B+.' The
downward notching is greater than the standard one notch under our recovery
rating scale because of the optional deferability of interest on the hybrid
notes.
The issue and recovery ratings are supported by our view that Haniel's
portfolio is composed of three listed companies of satisfactory credit
quality--Metro, Celesio, and business-to-business direct marketing company
TAKKT AG (not rated). The ratings are constrained by the notes' unsecured
nature and very low documentary protection against further debt being raised.
We assume that the notes rank pari passu between themselves. Recovery
prospects for the rated notes are supported by our assumption that, in a
default, Haniel would most likely be liquidated, since the bulk of the
portfolio is listed.
In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Our
hypothetical scenario includes a decline in the portfolio value of about 55%
from the current level, combined with a marked decrease in dividend inflows to
Haniel from subsidiaries. This scenario would lead to a default in 2014,
triggered by the group's inability to refinance its outstanding EUR756 million
unsecured bonds maturing that year. Haniel is based and headquartered in
Germany. We consider Germany to be a relatively creditor-friendly jurisdiction
for senior secured creditors (see "Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of
Insolvency In Germany," published on March 15, 2007, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal). After simulating a 55% decline in asset value, we
estimate that the stressed portfolio value at the point of default would be
about EUR2.6 billion. After deducting priority liabilities comprising mainly
enforcement costs, residual value available to unsecured debtholders would be
about EUR2.4 billion. At default, we assume EUR1.7 billion of unsecured notes
outstanding (including notes and six months of prepetition interest). In
accordance with our criteria, the recovery ratings on the unsecured notes are
capped at '3', although debt coverage exceeds the 50%-70% range. Our criteria
states that unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with a corporate
credit rating of 'BB-' or higher is generally capped at '3'. This is to
account for the risk that their recovery prospects run a greater risk of being
impaired by the issuance of additional priority (bank loans for example as
they are not covered by the definition of the negative pledge) or pari passu
debt prior to default (see "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global
Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published on Aug. 10, 2009). At
default, we expect EUR31 million of subordinated hybrid notes outstanding
(including six months of prepetition interests). In accordance with our
criteria, the recovery rating on the subordinated hybrid notes is capped at
'5', although debt coverage exceeds the 10%-30% range. Our criteria states
that we need to apply a one-notch differential for subordination and an
additional one-notch differential for the optional deferability of interest
(or capital, in the accrual period; see "Hybrid Capital Handbook: September
2008 Edition," Sept. 15, 2008).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Haniel will maintain a
significant financial risk profile, with an LTV ratio of about 45%. Given the
company's current limited flexibility with regard to our threshold, our
base-case scenario anticipates that acquisitions will be pre-financed to a
large extent by disposals. We understand from the company that our expectation
is consistent with the "Haniel 2020" plan's objectives for asset rotation.
We would consider a negative rating action if Haniel were unable or unwilling,
and showing rising risk tolerance, to manage its LTV ratio within our rating
threshold for the current 'BB' rating.
Evidence of Haniel's LTV ratio sustainably falling well below 40% would be a
prerequisite to a positive rating action. A decrease in the LTV ratio could be
caused by a reduction of net debt supported by dividend inflows or
divestments. It could also result from potentially higher asset valuations,
especially if the operations of Haniel's subsidiaries improved, including, for
example, stronger margins and sales growth.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008
-- Rating Methodology for European Investment Holding and Operating
Holding Companies, May 28, 2004
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/B BB+/Stable/B
Senior Unsecured
EUR1 bil 6.75% med-term nts due BB BB+
10/23/2014
Recovery Rating 3 3
EUR500 mil 5.875% med-term nts due BB BB+
02/01/2017
Recovery Rating 3 3
EUR400 mil 6.25% bonds due BB BB+
02/08/2018
Recovery Rating 3 3
Haniel Finance B.V.
Junior Subordinated * B+ BB-
Recovery Rating 5 6
*Guaranteed by Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH
