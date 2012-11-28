TEXT-S&P rates Air Medical Group Holdings debt 'B'

Overview
-- U.S. based emergency air transport provider Air Medical is acquiring
Reach Medical Holdings LLC, a smaller competitor in a debt-financed
transaction.
-- Our expectation for debt to EBITDA of about 5x for 2012 is largely
unchanged, despite additional debt.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and 'B' senior
secured ratings, and assigning our 'B' senior secured rating to two new senior
secured issues, a $205 million term loan B maturing 2018 and a $40 million
term loan maturing 2015. The recovery rating is '4'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage and cash
flow, which are subject to variation caused by weather, unpredictable demand,
and payor patterns, will remain consistent with our highly leveraged financial
profile, i.e., debt to EBITDA will be about 5x and cash flows will be modestly
positive.
Rating Action
On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit and senior secured ratings on Lewisville, Texas-based Air
Medical Group Holdings. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' senior secured
rating to two new senior secured issues, a $205 million term loan B maturing
2018 and a $40 million term loan maturing 2015 The recovery rating is '4'. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Lewisville, Texas-based Air
Medical Group Holdings continues to reflect a "highly leveraged" financial
profile following the Reach transaction, primarily because of a sustained
debt-to-EBITDA metric of about 5x, and modest expectations of free cash flow.
The company's "weak" business profile is unchanged, despite the expansion of
geographic presence provided by the Reach transaction, as its portfolio is
dominated by its narrow focus on emergency air transport.
We expect reported revenue growth will slow to the mid-single digits in 2013.
Like 2012, we expect organic growth to be about flat, and growth to stem from
increased volume from new community bases. We expect neutral-to-positive
third-party reimbursement rates. Reflecting a stronger payor mix from recent
expansion, EBITDA margins have strengthened recently, and we expect Air
Medical to largely sustain these higher margins. Still, transport volumes can
suffer from factors beyond the company's control, specifically weather, and
given the emergency nature of the service, the company is subject to varying
levels of uncompensated care. Expenses are largely fixed in nature and are
rising as Air Medical opens new bases, introducing a measure of volatility to
quarterly EBITDA generation. Year-to-date, revenues increased 25% as of
September 2012, reflecting volume growth from new bases as same-base
transports were about flat. Adjusted EBITDA margins are about 30% for the past
nine months. Air Medical expanded rapidly through 2012, increasing its bases
by 19 to a total of 182, requiring high levels of capital spending on
aircraft, which absorbed free cash flow. Even though we expect the company to
slow the rate of base expansion in 2013, we believe Air Medical remains
committed to growing its geographic presence. Capital spending, which has been
at levels that absorbed most free cash flow, will remain elevated in 2013, but
we expect EBITDA expansion to result in modest levels of free cash flow. We
expect the company to deploy cash to support its growth strategies rather than
reduce debt. Debt leverage will gradually decrease in our view, primarily as a
result of stronger EBITDA generation, and could drop below 5x by the end of
2013. However, fluctuations in earnings could disrupt this leverage reduction
trajectory, supporting our financial profile assessment of highly leveraged.
We view the company's business risk as "weak," given its narrow focus on
emergency air transportation. We expect Air Medical to moderately increase
EBITDA over the next 12 months as it builds new bases and increases its
commercial reimbursement rates, but its limited size and diversity may
challenge its ability to easily absorb operating setbacks. The company is
exposed to reimbursement risk from third-party payors and, given the emergency
nature of the service, to uncollectible copays and self-pay accounts. Although
Air Medical (and the industry) has been able to secure significant annual
increases from commercial payors, it is uncertain if that will continue, owing
to health care cost-cutting pressure. Air Medical is generally an
out-of-network health care provider and, prospectively, could be pressured to
sign contracts at lower rates with large national or regional networks.
Because commercial rates are substantially higher than Medicare rates, modest
changes to commercial rates could severely hurt earnings and cash flow.
Although the company is subject to competition in a fragmented market, its
relationships with referral sources and hospitals are a primary barrier to
entry.
Liquidity
We assess Air Medical's liquidity profile as "adequate," with sources of cash
likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include a
$100 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver, a modest cash balance, and
our expectation of about $100 million of funds from operations in 2013. Uses
of cash include capital spending of about $40 million and capital lease
amortization of about $20 million. Our assessment incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 2x for the next two years.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 15% decline in
EBITDA.
-- The company is subject to some volatility in earnings and cash flow,
which accounts for an adequate liquidity assessment despite strong coverage
levels.
The ABL is subject to a borrowing base coverage covenant, and is subject to a
fixed-charge coverage covenant if availability is less than either $15 million
or 15% of the borrowing base. We expect cushions to remain over 15%, even
with some volatility of quarterly earnings. The banks allow for an add-back
of charges taken to increase accounts receivable reserves in the second half
of 2012, preserving some cushion.
Recovery analysis
For the latest complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on Air Medical, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect
following this release.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that Air Medical will
manage its expansion plans as we had expected and sustain current operating
trends such that debt leverage remains at about 5x and cash flow is modestly
positive. The rating includes tolerance for some volatility around our base
case because of external factors such as weather and uncompensated care.
We could raise ratings if the company sustains revenue and earnings growth so
that debt-leverage, adjusted for operating leases, approaches 4.5x and free
cash flow becomes more robust. At current debt levels, Air Medical would
achieve these credit measures if EBITDA expands by about 15% and stays at that
level. We could lower the ratings if liquidity becomes constrained such that
revolver availability and cash on hand fall below $10 million. This could
result from drastic changes in either reimbursement (likely commercial), FAA
regulations that increase costs, or overly rapid expansion.
Ratings List
Air Medical Group Holdings
Ratings Affirmed
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured B
Recovery Rating 4 4
New Rating
Senior Secured
$205 mil bank loan due 2018 B
Recovery Rating 4
$40 mil bank loan due 2015 B
Recovery Rating 4
