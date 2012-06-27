TEXT-Fitch affirms Home Properties ratings

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Home Properties, Inc.
and its operating partnership, Home Properties, L.P.
(collectively, HME) as follows:
Home Properties, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'.
Home Properties, L.P.:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that HME's credit metrics will continue to
improve and remain appropriate for a 'BBB' IDR. Growth in net operating income
figures to be driven by improving operating fundamentals and value-added
investment activities. That said, Fitch does not forecast HME's metrics to
improve beyond what is appropriate for the rating. As such, the Rating Outlook
remains Stable.
HME's operating strategy is to own assets primarily in suburban,
supply-constrained and low home ownership affordability markets. Further, HME
focuses on acquiring and repositioning mature 'C' to 'B-' apartment properties
in well located markets. This strategy has enabled HME to experience lower
volatility in operating results, which Fitch views positively. Since 2001, HME's
same store net operating income (SSNOI) performance has been less volatile than
both its multifamily REIT peer group and a PPR index of properties located in
its markets.
Fitch expects that HME's portfolio will continue to experience positive
operating fundamentals, with same store net operating income (SSNOI) to grow
between 3.5% and 5% through 2014. As a result, Fitch anticipates HME's leverage
will continue to decline towards 7.0x through 2014. Leverage (defined as net
debt to recurring operating EBITDA) was 7.9x for the trailing twelve months
(TTM) ended March 31, 2012 as compared to 8.1x for 2011 and 9.3x for 2010.
Further, HME's fixed charge coverage ratio has improved to 2.3x for the TTM
ended March 31, 2012. This compares favorably to 2.2x for 2011 and 1.9x for
2010. Fitch forecasts fixed charge coverage will weaken modestly while remaining
above 2.1x as HME incurs additional interest expense on the higher total debt
outstanding through 2014. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring
operating EBITDA less renewal and replacement capital expenditures, divided by
interest incurred.
Offsetting these credit positives are HME's relatively concentrated portfolio,
the implications of increasing development activities and relatively high levels
of secured debt. The majority of HME's assets are located in the suburbs of
large metropolitan areas on the East Coast with 94.8% of 1Q'12 NOI generated by
properties located in six states.
Additionally, HME has a base case liquidity coverage ratio of only 0.5x as
measured by sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under HME's
unsecured credit facility less letters of credit, and projected retained cash
flows after dividends) divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities,
development expenditures and projected recurring capital expenditures) for the
period from April 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013. The liquidity deficit is driven by
Fitch's expected development-related expenditures.
Fitch notes that increased development not only reduces liquidity but increases
HME's general risk profile given its limited development history. Fitch would
view a material expansion of HME's development pipeline negatively. Absent
development, the liquidity ratio would improve to 1.2x under the base case and
3.2x assuming an 80% refinancing of secured debt.
Fitch notes that HME has strong contingent liquidity. Fitch calculates HME's
value of its unencumbered assets covers its net unsecured debt by 3.8x assuming
an 8% cap rate. Fitch views this as strong for the rating category. However,
Fitch believes it is likely to decline as HME issues more unsecured debt going
forward. Further, multifamily REITs in general benefit from strong investor and
lender demand for multifamily product.
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that HME's credit profile will
remain appropriate for the 'BBB' rating through economic cycles. Further, HME
has maintained strong operating results with low volatility, mitigating its
relatively high leverage for the rating.
Although Fitch does not anticipate positive ratings momentum in the near- to
medium-term, the following factors may result in positive momentum on the
ratings and/or Outlook:
--Leverage sustaining below 7.0x (TTM leverage was 7.9x as of March 31, 2012);
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.5x (coverage was 2.3x for the TTM
ended March 31, 2012).
Conversely, the following factors may result in negative momentum on the rating
and/or Outlook:
--Leverage sustaining above 8.0x;
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x;
--A sustained liquidity shortfall;
--A material increase in development activity funded with debt.