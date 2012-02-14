版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile to 'A-'

Feb 14 -     -- On Feb. 13, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya 	
Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) to 'A' from 'A+', assigned a negative outlook, and 	
removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
     -- Consequently, we are lowering the long-term rating on the bank's 	
Chilean subsidiary, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile Y Filiales (BBVA 	
Chile), to 'A-' from 'A' and removing it from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. 	
     -- The negative outlook on BBVA Chile mirrors that on BBVA. A downgrade 	
of BBVA would imply a downgrade of BBVA Chile.	
    	
     Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer
credit rating on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA
Chile) to 'A-' from 'A' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where we placed it on Dec. 14, 2011. At the same time, we affirmed
the short-term 'A-2' rating. The outlook is negative. 	
	
The downgrade of BBVA Chile follows the downgrade of its parent Banco Bilbao 	
Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; see "Spain's BBVA Downgraded To 'A/A-1' 	
Following Sovereign Action And Revised BICRA; Outlook Negative," published 	
Feb. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect). According to our "Group Rating Methodology 	
And Assumptions" criteria, an entity that is classified as strategically 	
important for its parent, is generally set at three notches above its 	
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), subject to a cap of one rating notch below 	
the group credit profile level. As a result, the downgrade of BBVA Chile 	
reflects the one-notch difference between it and the parent.	
	
	
