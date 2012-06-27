版本:
TEXT-S&P FAQ on Banco do Brasil subordinated deferrable notes

June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published a report addressing
questions on its rating on Banco do Brasil S.A.'s 750 million 10-year
subordinated deferrable notes. The article is titled "Why Standard & Poor's
Rated Banco do Brasil's Subordinated Deferrable Notes 'BB+'."

Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB+' issue rating, two notches lower than our 
'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating on the bank, to the notes on June 12, 
2012.

The Credit FAQ addresses the following questions:

     -- Why did Standard & Poor's assign a 'BB+' rating to Banco do Brasil's 
$750 million 10-year subordinated deferrable notes?
     -- Why did Standard & Poor's rate the notes two notches lower than the 
ICR and not just one notch lower?
     -- Does the market recognize the deferability and subordination of bonds?
     -- What is the difference between Banco do Brasil's subordinated 
deferrable notes rated 'BB+' and the perpetual bonds Standard & Poor's rated 
'BB' on Jan. 6, 2012?
     -- Why did Standard & Poor's notch down from the ICR of 'BBB', instead of 
the SACP of 'BBB+', on the notes?
     -- Has Standard & Poor's view of Banco do Brasil's credit quality changed?

 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

