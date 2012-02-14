TEXT-S&P rates Rock-Tenn snr unsecured notes 'BBB-'

Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) to Norcross, Ga.-based Rock-Tenn Co.'s proposed offering of seven-year and 10-year senior unsecured notes. The company plans to use the net proceeds of the offering, together, if necessary, with cash on hand, to prepay all of its $746 million Term Loan B Facility. In addition, any remaining net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to repay amounts outstanding under the company's revolving credit facility or receivables-backed financing facility. The proposed notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured, unsubordinated basis by each of Rock-Tenn's domestic subsidiaries that guarantees its senior credit facility and 9.25% senior notes due 2016. The 'BBB-' rating and stable rating outlook on Rock-Tenn reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the company will continue to maintain its "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk (as our criteria define the terms). Our ratings incorporate our expectation that the company's good ability to generate cash flow could result in modest debt repayment with adjusted leverage (including pension and operating lease adjustments) likely to be about 3x by the end of fiscal 2012, a level consistent with its intermediate financial risk profile. In addition, our ratings take into consideration management's demonstrated willingness to reduce debt following past acquisitions and commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating. Our satisfactory business risk assessment reflects our view that Rock-Tenn will maintain its good end market and customer diversity, as well as its increased size and scope following the Smurfit-Stone Container Corp. acquisition. This is mitigated somewhat by its expected continued participation in a cyclical and mature industry and its exposure to volatile raw material costs. For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Rock-Tenn published Dec. 22, 2011. Related Research -- Summary: Rock-Tenn Co., Dec. 22, 2011 -- Credit Themes: Prospects For U.S. And Canadian Forest Products Are Stable, But Economic Uncertainty Lingers, Feb. 7, 2012 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rock-Tenn Co. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- New Ratings Proposed 7-year sr unsecd nts due 2019 BBB- Proposed 10-year sr unsecd nts due 2022 BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Tobias Crabtree, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-6503; tobias_crabtree@standardandpoors.com Secondary Credit Analyst: James Fielding, New York (1) 212-438-2452; james_fielding@standardandpoors.com S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. 