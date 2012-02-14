版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Rock-Tenn snr unsecured notes 'BBB-'

Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) to Norcross,
Ga.-based Rock-Tenn Co.'s proposed offering of seven-year and 10-year
senior unsecured notes. The company plans to use the net proceeds of the
offering, together, if necessary, with cash on hand, to prepay all of its $746
million Term Loan B Facility. In addition, any remaining net proceeds of the
offering are expected to be used to repay amounts outstanding under the
company's revolving credit facility or receivables-backed financing facility.	
	
The proposed notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured, unsubordinated basis by 	
each of Rock-Tenn's domestic subsidiaries that guarantees its senior credit 	
facility and 9.25% senior notes due 2016. 	
	
The 'BBB-' rating and stable rating outlook on Rock-Tenn reflects Standard & 	
Poor's Ratings Services' view that the company will continue to maintain its 	
"satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk (as our 	
criteria define the terms). Our ratings incorporate our expectation that the 	
company's good ability to generate cash flow could result in modest debt 	
repayment with adjusted leverage (including pension and operating lease 	
adjustments) likely to be about 3x by the end of fiscal 2012, a level 	
consistent with its intermediate financial risk profile. In addition, our 	
ratings take into consideration management's demonstrated willingness to 	
reduce debt following past acquisitions and commitment to maintaining an 	
investment-grade rating. Our satisfactory business risk assessment reflects 	
our view that Rock-Tenn will maintain its good end market and customer 	
diversity, as well as its increased size and scope following the Smurfit-Stone 	
Container Corp. acquisition. This is mitigated somewhat by its expected 	
continued participation in a cyclical and mature industry and its exposure to 	
volatile raw material costs. For the complete corporate credit rating 	
rationale, see our summary analysis on Rock-Tenn published Dec. 22, 2011.	
	
Ratings List	
Rock-Tenn Co.	
 Corporate credit rating                  BBB-/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
 Proposed 7-year sr unsecd nts due 2019   BBB-	
 Proposed 10-year sr unsecd nts due 2022  BBB-	
	
	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Tobias Crabtree, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-6503;	
                        tobias_crabtree@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Credit Analyst: James Fielding, New York (1) 212-438-2452;	
                          james_fielding@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
