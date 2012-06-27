版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 28日 星期四 02:07 BJT

GENWORTHFINANCIAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 27 Genworth Financial Inc : * Moodys reviews genworths and its US mis ratings for downgrade; lowers ifs

