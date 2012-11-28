TEXT-S&P cuts Iberdrola rating to 'BBB', outlook is stable

Overview
-- Despite Iberdrola's strategic focus on debt reduction, we believe that
the group's improvement in credit ratios could be constrained by potential
delays in tariff deficit securitization and the difficult macroeconomic and
business environment in its key markets.
-- We are therefore lowering our corporate credit rating on Iberdrola to
'BBB', and affirming our short-term rating at 'A-2'.
-- We consider that Iberdrola has taken actions to reduce its exposure to
Spanish country risk, which we now see as "moderate".
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Iberdrola will
maintain ratios in line with the rating. Furthermore, if we downgrade Spain by
one notch, the rating on Iberdrola would not be affected, given our view of
its "moderate" country risk exposure.
Rating Action
On Nov. 28, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt rating on Spain-based utility
Iberdrola S.A., and its subsidiaries Iberdrola USA and Iberdrola
Renewables Holdings Inc., to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We also lowered the long-term
CaVal (Mexico) national scale issue rating on Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U. to MxAA+
from MxAAA.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on
Iberdrola and Iberdrola USA. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that, despite its strong emphasis on improving
credit quality, Iberdrola's strategic plan for 2012-2014 could fail to improve
credit ratios to levels commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating, including
Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than
20%. We believe that management is committed to reducing debt by EUR6 billion by
2014 through a combination of lower capital investments, asset disposals,
tariff deficit securitization, and positive free cash flows in all businesses.
Nevertheless, our projections of flat EBITDA over 2012-2014 due to the tough
fiscal and economic environment in Spain, as well as potential delays in the
receipt of EUR3.0 billion of past tariff deficit receivables, lead us to
anticipate that Iberdrola will sustain adjusted FFO to debt of about 18%.
Due to the ongoing erosion in both revenues and operating income from Spain,
we believe that contributions from this jurisdiction will slightly exceed 40%
over the near-to-medium term. This, combined with our assessment of the
utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk, would generally lead us
to assess Iberdrola's country risk exposure as "high". However, we view
Iberdrola's exposure as "moderate" because the group effectively mitigates its
exposure to Spanish country risk by its:
-- High geographical diversification. A significant share of stable
earnings is generated out of its majority-regulated U.K. operations, which
have currently low external leverage, and its regulated U.S. activities. We
believe that these assets remain financeable and could fully satisfy
Iberdrola's refinancing requirements in the medium term, even if the crisis in
Spain becomes more severe.
-- Declining share of investments earmarked to the Spanish domestic
market, which amount to less than 20% of the strategic plan's investment
budget;
-- Strategic emphasis on strong free cash flow generation in all
businesses, including the Spanish operations;
-- Strong and uninterrupted access to the global bank and capital funding
markets; and
-- Strong liquidity on the back of cash balances and available credit
facilities, benefiting from relatively low reliance on Spanish banks.
As a result, we assess Iberdrola's country risk as "moderate." Nevertheless,
we could revise our assessment of Iberdrola's "moderate" country risk exposure
if the earnings and operating income contribution from Spain does not decrease
over the medium term or if we observe anything else that suggests that
Iberdrola is being constrained by its Spanish domicile. This could include
restricted access to funding or any ad hoc fiscal transfer measures
implemented by the Spanish government.
Given our assessment of "moderate" exposure to country risk, there is a
maximum possible rating differential of three notches between the ratings on
Iberdrola and those on its related investment-grade sovereign. Under the same
criteria, in a theoretical scenario where we lower the sovereign rating to a
speculative-grade level, we would allow the rating on Iberdrola to exceed the
sovereign rating by a maximum of two notches.
We continue to assess Iberdrola's financial risk profile as "significant,"
based on the group's relatively high leverage and credit metrics, which are
below our rating guidelines. In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that
Iberdrola will generate flat EBITDA in 2012-2014 as the international business
offsets the reduction of profits from Spain due to the impact of regulatory
reform. Factoring in the announced asset disposal plan, we project the balance
sheet deleverage will result in credit ratios of adjusted FFO to debt of about
18% over the near term. If the Spanish Treasury securitizes the past tariff
deficit, we see an upside possibility that credit ratios will improve to 20%.
However, we are cautious to include potential proceeds of tariff deficit
securitization as they are dependent on credit market conditions. Downside to
our forecasts on the cash flow side could arise from weaker power market
fundamentals in Spain and the U.K., increased political risk, and/or a more
adverse effect of the planned electricity market reform in Spain.
A number of factors continue to underpin our assessment of Iberdrola's
"strong" business risk profile. Most importantly, the group benefits from cash
flow stability of about 70% of group EBITDA (at financial year-end Dec. 31,
2011) from regulated and quasi-regulated renewable operations. Furthermore,
the group benefits from significant scale and geographic diversity from its
vertically integrated utility operations in the U.K., the U.S., and Latin
America.
Offsetting these strengths are the challenging macroeconomic, fiscal, and
business environment in Spain, which heightens regulatory risk, and leads to
intensifying pressure on the profitability of Iberdrola's domestic operations
in both the liberalized and regulated markets.
Liquidity
The short-term corporate credit rating on Iberdrola is 'A-2', and reflects the
long-term corporate credit rating and our view of Iberdrola's "strong"
liquidity profile under our criteria. Over the next 12-24 months, we forecast
that liquidity sources--mainly comprising operating cash flow and available
bank lines--will cover projected uses--comprising capital expenditure, debt
maturities, and dividends--by at least 1.5x and 1.0x, respectively. Our
assessment of the group's liquidity is underpinned by:
-- Iberdrola's access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term
marketable securities of about EUR2.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012;
-- A total of about EUR7 billion in undrawn committed credit lines with
maturities longer than 12 months; and
-- Our forecast that Iberdrola will generate adjusted FFO of about EUR5.7
billion in 2012.
This compares with our forecast that, over the next 12 months, Iberdrola faces:
-- EUR3.5 billion in capex under our base-case scenario;
-- Dividend payments of about EUR1 billion (part of which could be non-cash
through a scrip dividend); and
-- About EUR3.8 billion in short-term debt maturing over the next 12
months.
About 40% of these maturities include commercial paper and short-term
facilities that the group expects to roll over as it has done in the past.
However, this depends on the strength of the Spanish banking system and its
ability to support such a roll-over of short-term debt.
Further supporting our opinion of Iberdrola's "strong" liquidity position is
the group's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events and maintain
a limited need for refinancing. Additional supports are the group's
flexibility to reduce capital spending or sell assets; its sound bank
relationships with a diversified pool of counterparties; its solid standing in
credit markets; and its generally prudent risk management.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Iberdrola will achieve and
sustain adjusted FFO to debt of about 18%. It also reflects the fact that,
given our assessment of Iberdrola's "moderate" country risk exposure, if we
downgrade Spain by one notch, the rating on Iberdrola would not be affected,
all else being the same. That said, in the event of a sovereign downgrade, we
will review our assessment of country risk exposure. We could reassess our
opinion of Iberdrola's country risk exposure if the earnings and operating
income contribution from Spain does not decrease over the medium term or if we
observe anything else to suggest that Iberdrola is being constrained by its
Spanish domicile.
We would likely lower the rating if we consider that Iberdrola could struggle
to achieve and maintain adjusted FFO to debt of about 18%. This could occur if
weaker conditions than we forecast in the group's key markets, Spain in
particular, weigh on its profitability. In addition, a potential increase in
political risk, for example, due to government policies that aim to extract
cash from power utilities in Spain, could also prevent Iberdrola from
achieving the guideline ratio.
In our view, rating upside could arise if Iberdrola's financial risk profile
strengthens ahead of our current base-case scenario. We see sustainable
adjusted FFO to debt of 20% as commensurate with a higher rating, assuming no
further negative action on the rating of Spain and no change in the assessment
of Iberdrola's business risk profile. This outcome could result from the
successful completion of the Spanish tariff deficit securitization and the
elimination of the structural deficit. It would also likely depend on
management's continued commitment to conservative financial policies and focus
on sustained debt reduction.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Iberdrola Renewables Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB+/Watch Neg/--
Iberdrola S.A.
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+/Watch Neg
Iberdrola Finance Ireland Ltd.
Senior Unsecured* BBB BBB+/Watch Neg
Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U.
Senior Unsecured* BBB BBB+/Watch Neg
Senior Unsecured* mxAA+ mxAAA/Watch Neg
Iberdrola International B.V.
Senior Unsecured* BBB BBB+/Watch Neg
Iberdrola USA
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB+/Watch Neg
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Iberdrola S.A.
Iberdrola USA
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Iberdrola International B.V.
Commercial Paper* A-2
*Guaranteed by Iberdrola S.A.
