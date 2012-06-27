版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Spectrum Brands outlook to positive

June 27 - Overview
     -- Spectrum Brands' financial ratios have improved over the last year 
from a combination of profit growth and debt reduction.
     -- We are affirming all ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit 
rating, and revising the outlook to positive from stable.
     -- We are revising our liquidity descriptor on the company to "adequate" 
from "less than adequate" after the recent amendment to its interest expense 
covenant calculation on the 2016 term loan.
     -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that recent financial 
ratio improvement can continue, with the possibility for ratios to reach 
levels indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile within 12 months.

Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 
corporate credit rating on Madison, Wis.-based Spectrum Brands Inc. 
and revised the outlook to positive from stable. 

At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' issue-level rating on the company's term 
loan due 2016 and $950 million senior secured notes due 2018. The recovery 
rating is '3', indicating out expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery 
for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed the 'B-' (one 
notch below the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating on the company's 
$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating is '5', 
indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for note holders in 
the event of a payment default. In addition, we affirmed the 'CCC+' 
issue-level rating on the company's senior subordinated notes due 2019. The 
recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) 
recovery for note holders in the event of a payment default.

Rationale
The ratings action reflects Spectrum Brands stronger liquidity following the 
recent amendment to its 2016 term loan, combined with better credit metrics 
thanks to increased profitability and debt paydown. The amendment 
significantly increased EBITDA cushion, and we believe Spectrum's profit 
growth and debt reduction can continue, even in a low-growth economy.  

The ratings on Spectrum Brands reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company 
will continue to have a "weak" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" 
financial risk profile. We believe the company's businesses will remain highly 
competitive, and its input costs will remain volatile. The strong negotiating 
power of the company's concentrated retailer customer base heightens these 
risks. The company benefits from its ongoing value-priced product offerings, 
diverse product lines, and geographic diversification. Our view of the 
company's financial risk profile is based on its aggressive financial policy, 
leveraged capital structure, and adequate liquidity.  

Our forecast for the company assumes modest improvement in profitability 
despite tough economic conditions. Principal economic assumptions include weak 
economic growth, high unemployment, weak consumer spending growth, and 
elevated raw material costs through 2013. More specifically, Standard & Poor's 
economists currently forecast GDP growth of 2.0% in 2012 and 2.1% in 2013, 
consumer spending growth of 2.2% in 2012 and 2.4% in 2013, the unemployment 
rate remaining around 8% through 2013, and crude oil per barrel (WTI) 
finishing 2012 and 2013 at just under $90 (see "U.S. Economic Forecast: The 
Pain In Spain Stays Mainly In The Way," published June 15, 2012, on 
RatingsDirect). Considering these forecasts, our expectation for the company's 
operating performance is as follows:

     -- Core revenue growth in the low-single-digit percent area through 2013, 
given continued weak economic conditions.
     -- Gross margin expansion of about 50 basis points in 2012 following 
margin erosion of 110 basis points in 2011. Gross margin does not recover to 
pre-2011 levels given continued weak economic conditions, higher sourcing 
costs from Asia, and stringent terms from a powerful retail customer base.
     -- Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses grow at a slower 
rate than revenue, as the company realizes cost synergies from recent 
acquisitions and achieves certain cost reduction initiatives. SG&A expenses 
improve to 25% of revenue, from about 25.5% currently.
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margin increases to between 15% and 16% in 2012 and 
2013, primarily as a result of operating expense leverage.
     -- Debt reduction of about $50 million during the remainder of fiscal 
2012. 

The above should strengthen leverage to the high-3x area for fiscal 2012, from 
4.3x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. For the same respective periods 
we also anticipate the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to 
improve to 14%-16% from 10.6%. 

Our financial risk assessment reflects our opinion that the company's 
financial policies remain aggressive. Spectrum Brands' decision to increase 
debt to fund acquisitions during the first quarter of fiscal 2012 shifted 
their focus away from deleveraging. In the past year, management implicitly 
lowered its debt reduction goal by revising its fiscal year-end 2012 leverage 
target to at or below 3.4x from a prior range of 2.5x to 3.0x. We believe 
further acquisition activity, especially in the pet category, is likely during 
fiscal 2012 and would likely be funded by internally generated cash flows. In 
addition, we expect the company to start paying dividends during this fiscal 
year, given the strategy of the company's majority shareholder, Harbinger 
Group Inc. Two Harbinger employees are members of Spectrum's board of 
directors, one of whom is Spectrum's chairman. We forecast dividend payments 
to be at or above $40 million per year.

Our business risk assessment incorporates the company's weakening bargaining 
power with its key retail customers as the retail industry consolidates and 
the threat of private-label products persists. This heightens the company's 
vulnerability to rising costs associated with raw materials and foreign labor. 
We expect the company to continue to address this weakness through selective 
price increases and product innovation initiatives in the second half of 
fiscal 2012. There is also customer concentration risk, with Wal-Mart 
accounting for approximately 24% of the company's sales.

Spectrum Brands benefits from offering a diverse portfolio of value-priced 
products with recognizable brand names. We believe the value-priced 
proposition will perform relatively well as economic growth stagnates, 
especially in developed markets. Sales are well-balanced from a geographic 
standpoint, with nearly 45% of the company's sales occurring outside of the 
U.S.; with higher growth prospects in emerging markets, we expect further 
geographic diversification over the next two to three years, with 
international sales increasing closer to 50%.

Liquidity
We have revised our liquidity profile for the company to "adequate" from "less 
than adequate." Our assessment reflects Spectrum Brands' recent amendment to 
its interest expense covenant calculation on the 2016 term loan. In light of 
the change, our forecast for covenant cushion has improved to around 25% from 
less than 15% for the next three quarters. We expect the company's cash 
sources will exceed its cash uses over the next 24 months. Our assessment of 
the company's liquidity includes the following expectations, assumptions, and 
factors:

     -- Pro forma for the recent amendment, EBITDA cushion under the interest 
coverage covenant was about 20% as of the quarter ended April 1, 2012. The 
improvement in headroom is attributed to the removal of fees and expenses 
(associated with the March 2012 tender offer for the 12% senior subordinated 
toggle notes due 2019) from the interest expense covenant calculation. 
     -- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over 
the next 12 months, and will remain positive over the next 24 months.
     -- We forecast positive net sources over the next 12 months, even if 
EBITDA declined by 15%. 
     -- Contractual debt amortization is modest and debt maturities are 
manageable, with major debt maturities beginning in 2016.

We calculate total liquidity was $177 million as of April 1, 2012, which 
included about $125 million of availability under the asset-based revolving 
credit facility and about $52 million of cash.

We forecast free cash flow will be more than $200 million per year through 
fiscal 2013, which incorporates our expectation for modest working capital 
growth and capital expenditures of about $40 million. We expect the company 
will begin paying at least a $40 million annual cash dividend during fiscal 
2012. Our forecast assumes the remaining available cash flows will be 
allocated toward acquisitions and debt reduction.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Spectrum 
Brands Inc. published May 25, 2012 on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The outlook is positive. Based on our forecasts, we believe the company's 
recent financial ratio improvement can continue, with the possibility for 
ratios to reach levels indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile 
within the next 12 months. 

We would consider an upgrade if positive performance trends continue and it 
becomes clear that financial ratios will improve to, and be sustained at, 
levels consistent with or stronger than ratios indicative of an "aggressive" 
financial risk profile. This includes total debt to EBITDA in the mid-3x area 
and funds from operations to total debt in the mid-teens percent area. We 
would also expect the company to sustain covenant cushion above 15% while 
maintaining good cash flow generation. Based on fiscal 2012 second-quarter 
results, EBITDA would have to increase by about 15% or $275 million or debt 
would have to be repaid for leverage to reach the mid-3x area. 

We could revise the outlook to stable if the company borrows additional 
funding to finance acquisitions, causing financial ratios to remain at current 
levels.  

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Rating affirmed; Outlook revised
                           To             From
Spectrum Brands Inc.
 Corporate credit rating   B/Positive/--  B/Stable/--

Ratings affirmed; Recovery ratings unchanged
Spectrum Brands Inc.
 Senior secured
  $750 mil. term loan due 2016    B
   Recovery rating                3
  $950 mil. notes due 2018        B
   Recovery rating                3
 Senior unsecured 
  $300 mil. notes due 2020        B-
   Recovery rating                5
 Subordinated 
  $218 mil. notes due 2019        CCC+
   Recovery rating                6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

