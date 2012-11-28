版本:
TEXT-S&P rates American Electric Power Co debt 'BBB-'

Nov 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned an
issue-level rating of 'BBB-' to American Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (AEP;
BBB/Stable/A-2) announced senior unsecured notes, series E and F. AEP intends to
use the proceeds to retire its existing $245 million of senior unsecured notes
and $315 million of junior subordinated notes. AEP's existing senior unsecured
debt, which will be redeemed, is rated the same as the 'BBB' corporate credit
rating (CCR) because AEP took legal measures to make holding company debt pari
passu with the senior unsecured debt at some of its utility subsidiaries. The
new senior unsecured debt is rated one notch lower than the CCR because of
structural subordination where priority obligations exceed 20% of total assets
absent goodwill.

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

American Electric Power Co. Inc.
 Sr. nts., ser. E due 2017                BBB-
 Sr. nts., ser. F due 2022                BBB-

