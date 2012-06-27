版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico 'B'

June 27 - Overview
     -- Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico LLC (LCPR), owned by Liberty Global 
Inc. (LGI; B+/Positive/--), is merging with San Juan Cable Holdings
Co. LLC, owned by MCNA Cable Holdings LLC (B/Stable/--), and the merged entity
will be owned 60% by LGI and 40% by Searchlight Capital Partners.
     -- LCPR is refinancing its existing bank debt, which totaled $162 million 
at March 31, 2012, with a new credit facility which will dissolve when LCPR 
completes its merger with San Juan Cable and an identical $175 million term 
loan will become part of San Juan Cable's existing credit facilities, with 
LCPR's cable properties contributed as collateral. 
     -- We are assigning LCPR our 'B' corporate credit rating and our 'B+' 
issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the new credit facility. The 
outlook is stable.
     -- Given the lower leverage of LCPR prior to the merger of around 4x, if 
the proposed merger plan with San Juan Cable were to be terminated, we would 
expect to raise the corporate credit rating on LCPR to 'B+', although the term 
loan's issue-level rating would remain 'B+', since we would expect to revise 
the recovery rating to '3' from '2'.

Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Puerto Rican 
cable-TV operator Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico LLC (LCPR) our 'B' 
corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.

We also assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the 
new credit facility, consisting of a $175 million five-year term loan and a 
$10 million five-year revolving credit facility. The '2' recovery rating 
indicates expectations of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects in the 
event of a payment default. These ratings are predicated on close of the 
merger agreement with San Juan Cable, which is subject to regulatory approval, 
and incorporate a pro forma leverage for the merged entity of around 6x. 

Rationale
The rating on LCPR reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, 
with debt to EBITDA of about 6x, pro forma for the completion of the merger 
with San Juan Cable Holdings. In addition, the company has a "weak" business 
risk profile, which incorporates its lagging video market penetration compared 
with U.S. peers due both to high off-air TV viewing and continued competition 
from satellite direct-to-home (DTH) TV companies. Other business risk factors 
include a lack of geographic diversity, the challenges of a fairly weak 
macroeconomic environment, and the potential for increased competition from 
telecom providers. Claro is the wireline provider of telephony and data 
services in Puerto Rico, and has announced plans to introduce a competing TV 
offering following recent receipt of regulatory approval. Tempering factors 
include good revenue visibility from its subscription-based business model and 
some potential for growth from bundled advanced services provided over the 
merged company's upgraded cable plant. 

We do not incorporate ratings uplift from the merged entity's majority owner, 
U.S. international cable-TV operator and broadband services provider Liberty 
Global Inc. (LGI; B+/Positive/--), since we do not consider the merged company 
strategically important to LGI, especially if the merged entity's operations 
deteriorate materially. However, we do factor in the possibility of near-term 
parental support (should the need arise) in our assessment of the merged 
company's liquidity profile, which we consider "adequate." We would assess the 
merged company's stand-alone credit profile as 'B', the same as its long-term 
credit rating. 

In addition, the ratings are likely to remain capped over the medium term by 
those of its majority-owned U.S. international cable-TV operator and broadband 
services provider LGI, primarily due to LGI's majority control over the merged 
company's corporate strategy and financial policy, and also by what we see as 
LGI's very aggressive financial policy.

The cable system will be owned 60% by international cable operator LGI and 40% 
by financial sponsor Searchlight Capital Partners through a joint venture 
arrangement, and represents the combined businesses of MCNA Cable Holdings 
LLC's (B/Stable/--) San Juan Cable operations and LCPR. LGI has indicated that 
it plans to integrate these operators, and is targeting some net cost savings, 
through a combination of headcount reductions, lower network provisioning 
costs, and lower access fees.

The cable systems of the merged entity pass about 700,000 homes and serve 
about 213,000 basic subscribers. Resultant pro forma basic video penetration 
of about 30% would significantly lag overall cable penetration in the U.S., 
and the pro forma average revenue per basic subscriber of about $113 would 
likewise be somewhat lower than that of many U.S. operators. These metrics 
reflect an economy significantly weaker than the U.S. and what we consider 
formidable satellite competition.

We expect that the merged company will continue to see material growth in its 
broadband subscribers, given its approximate 24% pro forma cable modem 
penetration of homes passed, well below U.S. levels. Given that broadband has 
only been offered on a wide-scale basis in the San Juan area for the past 
several years, the low penetration indicates potential for fairly good modem 
growth over the next few years. The company has also launched digital video 
recorders (DVRs), video-on-demand, high-definition TV (HDTV), and Internet 
protocol phone service in recent years. However, largely due to a basic rate 
increase and subsequent uptick in subscriber non-pays and disconnects at San 
Juan Cable, pro forma basic subscribers declined by about 4.5% for 2011. Our 
rating incorporates basic subscriber loss rates moderating to 1.5%-2.0% over 
the next few years as the company repositions its entry-tier pricing to be 
more competitive with DTH, introduces a Spanish tier to San Juan Cable 
subscribers, and grows its commercial video subscribers through increased 
fiber deployment.

Standard & Poor's would assess the merged company's financial risk profile as 
highly leveraged, based on its 6x debt to EBITDA. We would expect growth in 
EBITDA over the next few years in the low- to mid-single-digit area, largely 
from expanded commercial services broadband and telephony services and 
increased penetration of residential broadband, coupled with some cost savings 
from the merger. We believe this will result in some modest improvement in 
leverage over the next few years to the mid- to low-5x area, still consistent 
with the highly leveraged assessment.

Liquidity
We would consider the merged company's liquidity adequate under our criteria. 
We assume that the company will have access to borrowings under a $25 million 
revolving credit facility, which we anticipate will be substantially undrawn 
and available on an ongoing basis. In addition, we would expect positive free 
operating cash flow through 2012 such that combined total sources of liquidity 
would exceed total uses of liquidity by about 1.6x. The company's primary use 
of liquidity would be capital expenditures, which includes capital related to 
subscriber growth, as well as expenditures to complete the DOCSIS 3.0 upgrade. 

We also would expect the company to maintain at least 20% ongoing EBITDA 
cushion under financial maintenance covenants. We would assume liquidity 
support from LGI, should the need arise. Specifically, LGI could downstream 
cash in the form of shareholder loans or revolving credit-type facility, as it 
does with cable operations in Germany. 

Recovery analysis
The recovery analysis assumes that the merger is completed, and that the $175 
million term loan, through provisions in its credit agreement, as well as 
amendments to the San Juan Cable Holdings credit agreement, becomes part of 
the larger credit facility at San Juan Cable Holdings Co. LLC, which consists 
of a $344 million term loan B, and a $25 million revolving credit facility, 
both of which have a 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating. The $10 
million revolving credit that is part of the LCPR facility will terminate on 
completion of the merger. 

The $145 million second-lien term loan at San Juan Cable Holdings, currently 
rated 'CCC+' with a '6' recovery, would also become an obligation of the 
merged entity. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on 
Liberty Cable, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following 
the release of this article.)

Outlook
The outlook is stable. The merged company will benefit from the revenue 
visibility inherent in cable's subscription-based business model and has the 
potential for some additional growth in cash flow from increased telephony and 
broadband penetration. We also expect the merged entity to benefit from some 
integration savings, enabling it to modestly improve leverage from the 
approximate 6x pro forma level anticipated at close.

However, more aggressive competition from the satellite providers or from IPTV 
deployment by Claro, could translate into higher subscriber churn and bad 
debt, or increased pricing pressures. Such adverse factors could prompt a 
downgrade if resultant leverage reached 8x, especially since the associated 
EBITDA deterioration could constrain the company's ability to meet financial 
maintenance covenants and if liquidity support from LGI was not forthcoming. 

The merged company's highly leveraged financial profile currently limits a 
possible upgrade. However, a decrease in its leverage to below 5x, coupled 
with a material increase in cash flow generation from initial minimum levels, 
could lead us to raise the ratings, although we would not expect this to occur 
in the next few years. At the same time, before we consider a positive rating 
action, we would assess LGI management's financial policies for the merged 
company, particularly with regard to targeted leverage and future use of cash. 

Given the lower leverage of LCPR prior to the merger of around 4x, if the 
proposed merger plan with San Juan Cable were to be terminated, we would 
expect to raise the corporate credit rating on LCPR to 'B+', although the term 
loan's issue-level rating would remain 'B+' since we would expect to revise 
the recovery rating to '3' from '2'.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest 
To Weakest, April 26, 2012
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands 
Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 
March 21, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

New Ratings
Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        
 Senior Secured                                         
  US$175 mil fltg rate term B bank ln   B+                 
  due 2017                        
   Recovery Rating                      2                  
  US$10 mil var rate revolver bank ln   B+                 
  due 2017                        
   Recovery Rating                      2                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

