TEXT-S&P rates Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico 'B'

June 27 - Overview -- Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico LLC (LCPR), owned by Liberty Global Inc. (LGI; B+/Positive/--), is merging with San Juan Cable Holdings Co. LLC, owned by MCNA Cable Holdings LLC (B/Stable/--), and the merged entity will be owned 60% by LGI and 40% by Searchlight Capital Partners. -- LCPR is refinancing its existing bank debt, which totaled $162 million at March 31, 2012, with a new credit facility which will dissolve when LCPR completes its merger with San Juan Cable and an identical $175 million term loan will become part of San Juan Cable's existing credit facilities, with LCPR's cable properties contributed as collateral. -- We are assigning LCPR our 'B' corporate credit rating and our 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the new credit facility. The outlook is stable. -- Given the lower leverage of LCPR prior to the merger of around 4x, if the proposed merger plan with San Juan Cable were to be terminated, we would expect to raise the corporate credit rating on LCPR to 'B+', although the term loan's issue-level rating would remain 'B+', since we would expect to revise the recovery rating to '3' from '2'. Rating Action On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Puerto Rican cable-TV operator Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico LLC (LCPR) our 'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the new credit facility, consisting of a $175 million five-year term loan and a $10 million five-year revolving credit facility. The '2' recovery rating indicates expectations of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. These ratings are predicated on close of the merger agreement with San Juan Cable, which is subject to regulatory approval, and incorporate a pro forma leverage for the merged entity of around 6x. Rationale The rating on LCPR reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, with debt to EBITDA of about 6x, pro forma for the completion of the merger with San Juan Cable Holdings. In addition, the company has a "weak" business risk profile, which incorporates its lagging video market penetration compared with U.S. peers due both to high off-air TV viewing and continued competition from satellite direct-to-home (DTH) TV companies. Other business risk factors include a lack of geographic diversity, the challenges of a fairly weak macroeconomic environment, and the potential for increased competition from telecom providers. Claro is the wireline provider of telephony and data services in Puerto Rico, and has announced plans to introduce a competing TV offering following recent receipt of regulatory approval. Tempering factors include good revenue visibility from its subscription-based business model and some potential for growth from bundled advanced services provided over the merged company's upgraded cable plant. We do not incorporate ratings uplift from the merged entity's majority owner, U.S. international cable-TV operator and broadband services provider Liberty Global Inc. (LGI; B+/Positive/--), since we do not consider the merged company strategically important to LGI, especially if the merged entity's operations deteriorate materially. However, we do factor in the possibility of near-term parental support (should the need arise) in our assessment of the merged company's liquidity profile, which we consider "adequate." We would assess the merged company's stand-alone credit profile as 'B', the same as its long-term credit rating. In addition, the ratings are likely to remain capped over the medium term by those of its majority-owned U.S. international cable-TV operator and broadband services provider LGI, primarily due to LGI's majority control over the merged company's corporate strategy and financial policy, and also by what we see as LGI's very aggressive financial policy. The cable system will be owned 60% by international cable operator LGI and 40% by financial sponsor Searchlight Capital Partners through a joint venture arrangement, and represents the combined businesses of MCNA Cable Holdings LLC's (B/Stable/--) San Juan Cable operations and LCPR. LGI has indicated that it plans to integrate these operators, and is targeting some net cost savings, through a combination of headcount reductions, lower network provisioning costs, and lower access fees. The cable systems of the merged entity pass about 700,000 homes and serve about 213,000 basic subscribers. Resultant pro forma basic video penetration of about 30% would significantly lag overall cable penetration in the U.S., and the pro forma average revenue per basic subscriber of about $113 would likewise be somewhat lower than that of many U.S. operators. These metrics reflect an economy significantly weaker than the U.S. and what we consider formidable satellite competition. We expect that the merged company will continue to see material growth in its broadband subscribers, given its approximate 24% pro forma cable modem penetration of homes passed, well below U.S. levels. Given that broadband has only been offered on a wide-scale basis in the San Juan area for the past several years, the low penetration indicates potential for fairly good modem growth over the next few years. The company has also launched digital video recorders (DVRs), video-on-demand, high-definition TV (HDTV), and Internet protocol phone service in recent years. However, largely due to a basic rate increase and subsequent uptick in subscriber non-pays and disconnects at San Juan Cable, pro forma basic subscribers declined by about 4.5% for 2011. Our rating incorporates basic subscriber loss rates moderating to 1.5%-2.0% over the next few years as the company repositions its entry-tier pricing to be more competitive with DTH, introduces a Spanish tier to San Juan Cable subscribers, and grows its commercial video subscribers through increased fiber deployment. Standard & Poor's would assess the merged company's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, based on its 6x debt to EBITDA. We would expect growth in EBITDA over the next few years in the low- to mid-single-digit area, largely from expanded commercial services broadband and telephony services and increased penetration of residential broadband, coupled with some cost savings from the merger. We believe this will result in some modest improvement in leverage over the next few years to the mid- to low-5x area, still consistent with the highly leveraged assessment. Liquidity We would consider the merged company's liquidity adequate under our criteria. We assume that the company will have access to borrowings under a $25 million revolving credit facility, which we anticipate will be substantially undrawn and available on an ongoing basis. In addition, we would expect positive free operating cash flow through 2012 such that combined total sources of liquidity would exceed total uses of liquidity by about 1.6x. The company's primary use of liquidity would be capital expenditures, which includes capital related to subscriber growth, as well as expenditures to complete the DOCSIS 3.0 upgrade. We also would expect the company to maintain at least 20% ongoing EBITDA cushion under financial maintenance covenants. We would assume liquidity support from LGI, should the need arise. Specifically, LGI could downstream cash in the form of shareholder loans or revolving credit-type facility, as it does with cable operations in Germany. Recovery analysis The recovery analysis assumes that the merger is completed, and that the $175 million term loan, through provisions in its credit agreement, as well as amendments to the San Juan Cable Holdings credit agreement, becomes part of the larger credit facility at San Juan Cable Holdings Co. LLC, which consists of a $344 million term loan B, and a $25 million revolving credit facility, both of which have a 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating. The $10 million revolving credit that is part of the LCPR facility will terminate on completion of the merger. The $145 million second-lien term loan at San Juan Cable Holdings, currently rated 'CCC+' with a '6' recovery, would also become an obligation of the merged entity. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Liberty Cable, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this article.) Outlook The outlook is stable. The merged company will benefit from the revenue visibility inherent in cable's subscription-based business model and has the potential for some additional growth in cash flow from increased telephony and broadband penetration. We also expect the merged entity to benefit from some integration savings, enabling it to modestly improve leverage from the approximate 6x pro forma level anticipated at close. However, more aggressive competition from the satellite providers or from IPTV deployment by Claro, could translate into higher subscriber churn and bad debt, or increased pricing pressures. Such adverse factors could prompt a downgrade if resultant leverage reached 8x, especially since the associated EBITDA deterioration could constrain the company's ability to meet financial maintenance covenants and if liquidity support from LGI was not forthcoming. The merged company's highly leveraged financial profile currently limits a possible upgrade. However, a decrease in its leverage to below 5x, coupled with a material increase in cash flow generation from initial minimum levels, could lead us to raise the ratings, although we would not expect this to occur in the next few years. At the same time, before we consider a positive rating action, we would assess LGI management's financial policies for the merged company, particularly with regard to targeted leverage and future use of cash. Given the lower leverage of LCPR prior to the merger of around 4x, if the proposed merger plan with San Juan Cable were to be terminated, we would expect to raise the corporate credit rating on LCPR to 'B+', although the term loan's issue-level rating would remain 'B+' since we would expect to revise the recovery rating to '3' from '2'. Ratings List New Ratings Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$175 mil fltg rate term B bank ln B+ due 2017 Recovery Rating 2 US$10 mil var rate revolver bank ln B+ due 2017 Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 