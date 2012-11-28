TEXT - S&P comments on Imperial Oil

Nov 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Imperial Oil
Ltd.'s (AAA/Stable/A-1+) C$1.55 billion participation in ExxonMobil
Corp.'s (AAA/Stable/A-1+) acquisition of Alberta-based Celtic Exploration Ltd.
(not rated) has no effect on our ratings and outlook on the company.
ExxonMobil's Oct. 17, 2012, offered price equals about C$120,000 per barrel of
oil equivalent daily production (excluding land), which represents a significant
premium to current oil and gas transaction values. In our opinion, Imperial
Oil's financial risk profile should be able to accommodate its 50% share of the
acquisition, without compromising either the company's financial risk profile or
the ratings. Imperial Oil's decision to participate in its major shareholder's
acquisition of the liquids-rich natural gas producer will add a small component
of natural gas reserves and production to its largely crude-oil-focused product
mix. Before this acquisition, our estimates of the company's cash flow
generation and required capital spending during our 2012-2014 forecast period
expected negative free cash flow generation, because we expect spending will
outpace expected funds from operations. This acquisition will increase our 2012
and 2013 estimated negative free cash flow generation; however, we believe
Imperial Oil's capital structure can accommodate the incremental debt without
moving its cash flow protection metrics outside the ranges we have established
for the 'AAA' rating.