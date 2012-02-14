版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Perpetual Energy outlook to negative

-- Depressed natural gas prices will continue to negatively affect 	
Perpetual Energy Inc.'s operating cash flow.	
     -- We believe this will cause Perpetual's near-term credit measures to 	
decline, despite a reduction in the company's capital investment.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit and 'B-' 	
senior unsecured debt ratings on Perpetual. 	
     -- The '5' recovery rating on the notes is unchanged. 	
     -- Unless the company can increase its liquid production and cash flow 	
significantly without deteriorating its balance sheet or already 	
less-than-adequate liquidity, we could lower the ratings.	
    	
     Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its
outlook on Alberta-based Perpetual Energy Inc. to negative from stable.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit
and 'B-' senior unsecured debt ratings on the company. The '5' recovery ratings
on the notes is unchanged. 	
	
"The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Perpetual's cash flow will 	
continue to deteriorate through 2012, due to sustained weak natural gas 	
prices, lack of high-priced gas hedges, and the company's high levered costs," 	
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Aniki Saha-Yannopoulos. As of Feb. 10, 	
2012, spot AECO gas prices were C$2.23 per thousand cubic feet. At the same 	
time, gas hedges put in place range from C$2.20-C$3.72 per gigajoule, which we 	
expect to limit cash flow. At our price deck, we expect Perpetual to exit 2012 	
with debt-to-EBITDAX above 6x and less-than-adequate liquidity. In addition, 	
the company's C$75 million convertibles C mature in June 2012, which it plans 	
to settle with asset sales and borrowings under the revolver, if necessary, 	
and could stress its less-than-adequate liquidity. 	
	
The ratings reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's limited and 	
small reserve base, meaningful exposure to low natural gas prices, worsening 	
credit measures, and less-than-adequate liquidity. In addition, we base the 	
ratings on Perpetual's operations in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive, and 	
competitive industry. The ratings also reflect our view of the company's 	
growth prospects from the Mannville heavy oil play. As of Sept. 30, 2011, 	
Perpetual had about C$715 million in adjusted debt, which includes C$75 	
million in convertible debentures maturing June 2012 and asset-retirement 	
obligations.	
	
The company's geographic diversity is limited and we don't expect it to 	
improve materially in the near term. As of 2011, Perpetual had a small reserve 	
base of approximately 235 billion of cubic feet equivalent (gross, 88% natural 	
gas, 84% proved developed). Its proved reserve life is 4.6 years and proved 	
developed reserve life at 3.9 years, which is shorter than those of its 	
land-focused peers (5-7 years). We expect the company's production to decline 	
5%-15% through 2012, due to its budgeted C$65 million capital plan for 2012 	
being lower than its maintenance capital of C$85 million. Perpetual's 	
production for third-quarter 2012 was about 135.5 million cubic feet 	
equivalent per day; its production is mostly from its shallow conventional 	
natural gas assets in Alberta, especially in the eastern district. 	
	
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concern that Perpetual's 	
credit measures will continue to deteriorate due to weak natural gas prices. 	
We assume the company will continue focusing on increasing its liquids 	
production, while funding capex and convertible maturity through cash flow and 	
asset sales. The outlook also incorporates our expectations that Perpetual's 	
financial metrics will remain weak through 2012 and it will maintain its 	
liquidity (about C$60 million). Given the company's reserves and production, 	
there is little likelihood of an upgrade during the period of weak natural gas 	
prices. A negative rating action could occur if debt-to-EBITDA deteriorates 	
above 6.5x million due to operational issues or if its liquidity (cash on hand 	
and availability under the revolver) decreases below C$25 million, should 	
Perpetual need to settle the convertibles through borrowings under the 	
revolver.	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Aniki Saha-Yannopoulos, CFA, PhD, Toronto (1)
416-507-2579;	
                        aniki_saha-yannopoulos@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Michelle Dathorne, Toronto (1) 416-507-2563;	
                   michelle_dathorne@standardandpoors.com

