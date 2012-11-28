版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 02:36 BJT

TEXT - Fitch affirms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's 'AAA' ratings

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac at 'AAA'. The Rating 
Outlook remains Negative. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this 
release.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The ratings and Rating Outlook of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are directly linked
to the U.S. Sovereign rating, based on Fitch's view of the U.S. government's 
direct financial support of the two housing government sponsored enterprises 
(GSEs). The linkages are further articulated in Fitch's report 'Rating Linkages 
to the U.S. Sovereign Rating', dated July 18, 2011. Fitch revised the Rating 
Outlook on the U.S. Sovereign rating to Negative from Stable on Nov. 28, 2011. 

The housing GSEs remain regular issuers in the capital markets, benefiting from 
meaningful financial support from the U.S. government. A key rating driver and 
Fitch's rationale for aligning the GSEs' ratings to the U.S. government rating 
is the the U.S. Treasury's Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (PSPA). 
Under the PSPA, the U.S. Treasury is required to inject funds into Fannie Mae 
and Freddie Mac to maintain positive net worth, so that each firm can avoid 
being considered technically insolvent by their conservator. 

The third amendment to the PSPA eliminates the fixed 10% dividend starting in 
January 2013 and all future earnings (in excess of a net worth buffer) will be 
swept to the Treasury. This effectively removes any potential upside private 
investors could have hoped to regain from the recent improvement in performance.
Since being placed into conservatorship, the GSEs have paid back approximately 
27% of the aggregate capital draws back to the Treasury in the form of 
dividends. In Fitch's view, replacement of the fixed dividend alleviates 
potential concerns about a breach of the support cap, which kicks in next year 
under the funding agreement with Treasury. Fitch views the third amendment to 
the PSPA as evidence that the GSEs will remain under government control 
indefinitely. With $187 billion drawn, there is currently no mechanism for the 
GSEs to repay the principal back to the Treasury. 

Although a fiscal cliff scenario is not Fitch's base case expectation, if such a
scenario were to play out, Fitch would not expect it to have a material direct 
impact on the GSEs in terms of the Treasury's ability to fund any potential 
capital draws. Given the recent improvement in performance, it does not seem 
likely that either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac will need to draw from the Treasury
to fund a net worth deficit. However, in the event that either firm reports a 
significant loss in 4Q12, the FHFA would make a funding request to the Treasury 
as soon as financial results are filed with the SEC (usually around the end of 
February). Under the GSE Act, if either Fannie or Freddie has a net worth 
deficit for longer than 60 days following the deadline for their SEC filing, the
FHFA must put it into receivership. 

Therefore, the Treasury would have approximately four months to deal with a 
potential net worth deficit at Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac before they must be put
into receivership and wound down. Given the present importance of the GSEs to a 
sustained improvement in the housing market, Fitch views receivership as a very 
unlikely outcome. The indirect impact of a fiscal cliff scenario could be more 
meaningful, as a slowdown in the economy would impact unemployment rates and 
housing prices. This would increase the pressure on GSEs' legacy books of 
business and result in additional credit losses. 

Operating performance has shown notable improvement at both Fannie and Freddie 
during the first nine months of 2012. For the past two quarters, both GSEs have 
been able to fund dividends to the government without a need for additional cash
injections. The improvement in operating results has been driven primarily by 
reduced loan loss provisions, on the back of sustained increases in U.S. home 
prices. Improvement in spreads on private-label RMBS and CMBS securities has 
also had a positive impact, particularly at Freddie Mac. While national home 
prices have been on a positive trajectory this year, there are still significant
downside risks, such as sizeable foreclosure inventories across the country and 
an uncertain economic recovery. 

As the size of the legacy mortgage portfolios continues to shrink at both 
agencies, improving credit quality trends for loans originated since 2009 (now 
roughly 61% of all mortgage loans guaranteed by the GSEs) could help limit 
future credit losses and lead to more stable earnings trends. Recent mortgage 
origination trends for both GSEs have been solid, and Fannie and Freddie are on 
pace to report one of their largest origination years in recent history. At the 
same time, both GSEs have been writing some of the highest quality new business 
seen in recent years.

The dominant market share of the GSEs in mortgage finance remains unchallenged. 
Fannie Mae's market share of single-family mortgage-related securities issuances
has consistently remained around 50%, with Freddie Mac at approximately half 
that level (based on recent origination data). The GSEs, along with FHA, VA and 
Ginnie Mae, stand behind more than nine in 10 mortgages originated in the U.S. 
today. The need for such a significant government presence in the mortgage 
market likely means that radical reform of the GSEs is unlikely in the 
foreseeable future. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

The ratings of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are directly linked to the U.S. 
sovereign rating and will continue to move in tandem. The timing and outcome of 
Fitch's resolution of its Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating will depend 
on the outcome of negotiations regarding the fiscal cliff and debt ceiling, as 
discussed in a Nov. 7, 2012 comment titled 'Fitch: No Fiscal Honeymoon for 
President Obama'. With the most recent PSPA amendment, Fitch believes government
support for the GSEs has become even stronger. If at some point in the future, 
Fitch views the strength of support as being reduced, the ratings of the GSEs 
may be delinked from the sovereign and downgraded. 

Fitch has affirmed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's preferred stock ratings at 
'C/RR6', reflecting the ongoing deferral of payments and very low prospects for 
recovery. Typically financial institutions with hybrid capital instruments would
be assigned a Viability Rating (VR) from which the hybrid capital instruments 
could be notched. However, the GSEs could not exist without the funding 
advantage provided to them by the U.S. Government's implicit guarantee. Given 
this unique funding/support situation, Fitch has deviated from its financial 
institution criteria and not assigned VR to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The terms of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's subordinated debt require the deferral
of interest payments if the firms fail to maintain specified capital levels. 
However, in a 2008 statement, the Director of FHFA stated that the GSEs would 
continue to make interest and principal payments on the subordinated debt, even 
if the minimum capital levels are not maintained. Fitch's 'AA-' ratings on the 
subordinated debt are reflective of the conservator's willingness to support 
these obligations and the current timeliness of interest and principal on these 
obligations. Fitch would likely downgrade the ratings if the FHFA changes its 
position on the payment of the GSEs' subordinated debt obligations or if there 
is any deferral of interest or principal payments. 

As of Sept. 30, 2012, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac remained by far the largest 
players in the U.S. mortgage market, with total assets of $3.2 trillion and $2.0
trillion, respectively. 

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:

Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association)
--Long-term IDR at 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt at 'AA-';
--Preferred stock at 'C/RR6';
--Support rating at '1';
--Support floor at 'AAA'.

Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation)
--Long-term IDR at 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt at 'AA-';
--Preferred stock at 'C/RR6';
--Support rating at '1';
--Support floor at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.

