TEXT-S&P cuts 5 Morgan Stanley Capital I 2007-IQ13 ratings

Feb 14 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on five classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ13, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on nine other classes from the same transaction. -- The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of the transaction's 14 specially serviced assets ($215.9 million, 15.5%), and a reduction in the liquidity support available to the subject classes due to interest shortfalls. -- We lowered our rating on the class F certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on five classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ13, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on nine other classes from the same transaction (see list). The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of the transaction's 14 ($215.9 million, 15.5%) assets with the special servicer, and a reduction in liquidity support available to the subject classes due to interest shortfalls. As of the revised Jan. 19, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced a monthly interest shortfall of $272,084, primarily due to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($162,831) and special servicing fees ($82,577). The net interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class F. Our analysis indicated that the total anticipated recurring monthly interest shortfalls will cause continued interest shortfalls for class F and the classes subordinate to it for the foreseeable future, and lead to a reduction in the liquidity support available to the classes senior to it. As a result of our analysis, we lowered our rating on class F to 'D (sf)'. We previously lowered our ratings on classes G through L, N, and O to 'D (sf)'. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X and X-Y interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. Our analysis of the transaction included a review of the credit characteristics of all of the remaining assets in the pool and the transaction structure. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.20x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 133.9%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.75x and an LTV ratio of 183.3%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 82.3% and 43.9%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude the transaction's 14 ($215.9 million, 15.5%) specially serviced assets, 38 ($124.2 million, 8.9%) loans secured by cooperative housing (COOP) properties, and one ($43.0 million, 3.1%) defeased loan. We separately estimated losses for the specially serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. The COOP loans did not default under our 'AAA' scenario due to extremely low leverage. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the revised Jan. 19, 2012, trustee remittance report, 13 ($213.0 million, 15.3%) assets in the pool were with the special servicer, LNR Partners LLC (LNR). Additionally, the 610 E. Stoughton Student Housing loan ($2.9 million, 0.2%) was transferred to the special servicer after the January reporting date due to payment default. The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets is as follows: five are real estate-owned (REO) ($66.0 million, 4.7%), one is in foreclosure ($8.6 million, 0.6%), three are 90-plus-days delinquent ($20.6 million, 1.5%), one is 60 days delinquent ($2.9 million, 0.2%), two are 30 days delinquent ($25.5 million, 1.8%), and two are matured balloon loans ($92.3 million, 6.6%). Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $31.0 million are in effect for seven of the specially serviced assets. The St. Louis Mills loan ($90.0 million, 6.5%) is the third-largest loan in the pool and the largest specially serviced asset. The loan is secured by the fee interest in a shopping mall totaling 1.2 million sq. ft. in Hazelwood, Mo. The loan, which was reported as a matured balloon loan, was transferred to the special servicer on Oct. 24, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. According to the special servicer, a loan modification is under consideration, the terms of which were not disclosed. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC was 1.24x. As of March 2011, reported occupancy was 78.0%. We expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The Northridge I REO asset ($27.4 million, 2.0%) is the sixth-largest asset in the pool and the second-largest specially serviced asset and is collateralized by an office building totaling 123,208 sq. ft. in Herndon, Va. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Feb. 17, 2010, due to imminent default and subsequently became REO. According to the special servicer, a potential new lease is currently being negotiated. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC and occupancy were 1.12 and 80%, respectively. An ARA of $9.9 million is in effect against this asset. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The Plaza Continental loan ($21.0 million, 1.5%) is the 10th-largest loan in the pool and the third-largest specially serviced asset. The loan is collateralized by a retail shopping center totaling 119,898 sq. ft. in Ontario, Calif. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on July 27, 2010, due to a change in the property management company and a transfer of ownership without lender consent. According to the special servicer, a receiver was put in place on Nov. 19, 2011. As of October 2011, the reported DSC was 0.13x. We expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The remaining 11 specially serviced assets have balances that individually represent less than 1.1% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $21.1 million are in effect against six of these assets. We estimated losses for all of these assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 32.4%. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the revised Jan. 19, 2012, trustee remittance report, the total pool balance was $1.39 billion, which is 84.9% of the pool balance at issuance. The pool includes 158 loans and five REO assets, down from 174 loans at issuance. The master servicers, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. and NCB, FSB, provided financial information for 86.0% of the assets in the pool, the majority of which was full-year 2010 data (53.1%) or September 2011 data (28.4%). We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.20x for the assets in the pool based on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.20x and 133.9%, respectively. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures exclude the transaction's 14 ($215.9 million, 15.5%) specially serviced assets, 38 ($124.2 million, 8.9%) loans secured by COOP properties, and one ($43.0 million, 3.1%) defeased loan. Recent financial reporting information was available for nine of the excluded specially serviced assets, which exhibited a reported weighted average DSC of 1.07x. To date, the transaction has experienced $43.2 million in principal losses in connection with 10 assets. Thirty-seven loans ($209.2 million, 15.0%) in the pool are on the master servicers' combined watchlist. Forty-four assets ($432.9 million, 31.1%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 35 of which ($381.3 million, 27.4%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 ASSETS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE The top 10 assets secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding balance of $605.8 million (43.5%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.07x for the top 10 assets. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 assets were 0.93x and 166.7%, respectively. Three of the top 10 assets ($138.4 million, 9.9%) are with the special servicer, and are discussed above. In addition, the United Investors Portfolio Roll-Up loan ($21.5 million, 1.5%, ninth-largest loan in the pool) appears on the master servicer's watchlist. The loan is secured by a seven-property portfolio containing both multifamily and retail properties in Illinois. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist for low DSC. As of September 2011, reported consolidated DSC was 0.94x, while the most recent reported consolidated occupancy was 76.8%. Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our rating actions. RATINGS LOWERED Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ13 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) B B (sf) B+ (sf) 7.35 C B- (sf) B (sf) 6.17 D CCC+ (sf) B (sf) 4.99 E CCC- (sf) B (sf) 3.96 F D (sf) CCC- (sf) 2.64 RATINGS AFFIRMED Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ13 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-1 AAA (sf) 32.22 A-2 AAA (sf) 32.22 A-3 AAA (sf) 32.22 A-4 A-(sf) 32.22 A-1A A- (sf) 32.22 A-M BB+ (sf) 20.45 A-J B+ (sf) 9.70 X AAA (sf) N/A X-Y AAA (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable.