TEXT-S&P cuts 5 Morgan Stanley Capital I 2007-IQ13 ratings

Feb 14 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We lowered our ratings on five classes from Morgan Stanley Capital I 	
Trust 2007-IQ13, a U.S. CMBS transaction.	
     -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on nine other classes from the 	
same transaction.	
     -- The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we 	
anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of the transaction's 14 	
specially serviced assets ($215.9 million, 15.5%), and a reduction in the 	
liquidity support available to the subject classes due to interest shortfalls.	
     -- We lowered our rating on the class F certificate to 'D (sf)' because 	
we believe the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the 	
foreseeable future.	
    	
     Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
five classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan
Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ13, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on nine other classes
from the same transaction (see list). 	
	
The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate 	
will occur upon the eventual resolution of the transaction's 14 ($215.9 	
million, 15.5%) assets with the special servicer, and a reduction in liquidity 	
support available to the subject classes due to interest shortfalls. As of the 	
revised Jan. 19, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced a 	
monthly interest shortfall of $272,084, primarily due to appraisal subordinate 	
entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($162,831) and special servicing fees 	
($82,577). The net interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and 	
including class F. Our analysis indicated that the total anticipated recurring 	
monthly interest shortfalls will cause continued interest shortfalls for class 	
F and the classes subordinate to it for the foreseeable future, and lead to a 	
reduction in the liquidity support available to the classes senior to it. As a 	
result of our analysis, we lowered our rating on class F to 'D (sf)'. We 	
previously lowered our ratings on classes G through L, N, and O to 'D (sf)'.	
	
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the 	
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X and X-Y 	
interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria.	
	
Our analysis of the transaction included a review of the credit 	
characteristics of all of the remaining assets in the pool and the transaction 	
structure. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an 	
adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.20x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio 	
of 133.9%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario 	
to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.75x and an LTV ratio of 183.3%. The 	
implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 82.3% and 	
43.9%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude the 	
transaction's 14 ($215.9 million, 15.5%) specially serviced assets, 38 ($124.2 	
million, 8.9%) loans secured by cooperative housing (COOP) properties, and one 	
($43.0 million, 3.1%) defeased loan. We separately estimated losses for the 	
specially serviced assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied 	
default and loss severity figures. The COOP loans did not default under our 	
'AAA' scenario due to extremely low leverage.	
	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS 	
	
As of the revised Jan. 19, 2012, trustee remittance report, 13 ($213.0 	
million, 15.3%) assets in the pool were with the special servicer, LNR 	
Partners LLC (LNR). Additionally, the 610 E. Stoughton Student Housing loan 	
($2.9 million, 0.2%) was transferred to the special servicer after the January 	
reporting date due to payment default. The reported payment status of the 	
specially serviced assets is as follows: five are real estate-owned (REO) 	
($66.0 million, 4.7%), one is in foreclosure ($8.6 million, 0.6%), three are 	
90-plus-days delinquent ($20.6 million, 1.5%), one is 60 days delinquent ($2.9 	
million, 0.2%), two are 30 days delinquent ($25.5 million, 1.8%), and two are 	
matured balloon loans ($92.3 million, 6.6%). Appraisal reduction amounts 	
(ARAs) totaling $31.0 million are in effect for seven of the specially 	
serviced assets. 	
	
The St. Louis Mills loan ($90.0 million, 6.5%) is the third-largest loan in 	
the pool and the largest specially serviced asset. The loan is secured by the 	
fee interest in a shopping mall totaling 1.2 million sq. ft. in Hazelwood, Mo. 	
The loan, which was reported as a matured balloon loan, was transferred to the 	
special servicer on Oct. 24, 2011, due to imminent maturity default. According 	
to the special servicer, a loan modification is under consideration, the terms 	
of which were not disclosed. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC was 1.24x. 	
As of March 2011, reported occupancy was 78.0%. We expect a moderate loss upon 	
the eventual resolution of this asset.	
	
The Northridge I REO asset ($27.4 million, 2.0%) is the sixth-largest asset in 	
the pool and the second-largest specially serviced asset and is collateralized 	
by an office building totaling 123,208 sq. ft. in Herndon, Va. The loan was 	
transferred to the special servicer on Feb. 17, 2010, due to imminent default 	
and subsequently became REO. According to the special servicer, a potential 	
new lease is currently being negotiated. As of year-end 2010, the reported DSC 	
and occupancy were 1.12 and 80%, respectively. An ARA of $9.9 million is in 	
effect against this asset. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual 	
resolution of this asset.	
	
The Plaza Continental loan ($21.0 million, 1.5%) is the 10th-largest loan in 	
the pool and the third-largest specially serviced asset. The loan is 	
collateralized by a retail shopping center totaling 119,898 sq. ft. in 	
Ontario, Calif. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on July 27, 	
2010, due to a change in the property management company and a transfer of 	
ownership without lender consent. According to the special servicer, a 	
receiver was put in place on Nov. 19, 2011. As of October 2011, the reported 	
DSC was 0.13x. We expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this 	
asset.	
	
The remaining 11 specially serviced assets have balances that individually 	
represent less than 1.1% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $21.1 	
million are in effect against six of these assets. We estimated losses for all 	
of these assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 32.4%. 	
	
TRANSACTION SUMMARY	
	
As of the revised Jan. 19, 2012, trustee remittance report, the total pool 	
balance was $1.39 billion, which is 84.9% of the pool balance at issuance. The 	
pool includes 158 loans and five REO assets, down from 174 loans at issuance. 	
The master servicers, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. and NCB, FSB, provided financial 	
information for 86.0% of the assets in the pool, the majority of which was 	
full-year 2010 data (53.1%) or September 2011 data (28.4%).	
	
We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.20x for the assets in the pool based 	
on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.20x 	
and 133.9%, respectively. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures exclude the 	
transaction's 14 ($215.9 million, 15.5%) specially serviced assets, 38 ($124.2 	
million, 8.9%) loans secured by COOP properties, and one ($43.0 million, 3.1%) 	
defeased loan. Recent financial reporting information was available for nine 	
of the excluded specially serviced assets, which exhibited a reported weighted 	
average DSC of 1.07x. To date, the transaction has experienced $43.2 million 	
in principal losses in connection with 10 assets. Thirty-seven loans ($209.2 	
million, 15.0%) in the pool are on the master servicers' combined watchlist. 	
Forty-four assets ($432.9 million, 31.1%) have a reported DSC of less than 	
1.10x, 35 of which ($381.3 million, 27.4%) have a reported DSC of less than 	
1.00x.	
	
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 ASSETS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE	
	
The top 10 assets secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding balance 	
of $605.8 million (43.5%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a 	
weighted average DSC of 1.07x for the top 10 assets. Our adjusted DSC and LTV 	
ratio for the top 10 assets were 0.93x and 166.7%, respectively. Three of the 	
top 10 assets ($138.4 million, 9.9%) are with the special servicer, and are 	
discussed above. In addition, the United Investors Portfolio Roll-Up loan 	
($21.5 million, 1.5%, ninth-largest loan in the pool) appears on the master 	
servicer's watchlist. The loan is secured by a seven-property portfolio 	
containing both multifamily and retail properties in Illinois. The loan 	
appears on the master servicer's watchlist for low DSC. As of September 2011, 	
reported consolidated DSC was 0.94x, while the most recent reported 	
consolidated occupancy was 76.8%.	
	
Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current 	
criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our 	
rating actions. 	
	
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 	
Ratings, published Sept. 19, 2011.	
     -- Structured Finance Ratings Affected By July 15, 2011, CreditWatch 	
Actions, published July 15, 2011.	
     -- 599 Structured Finance Ratings Put On CreditWatch Negative Following 	
U.S. Sovereign CreditWatch Placement, published July 15, 2011.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, 	
published Nov. 3, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 	
21, 2009.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
 	
 	
RATINGS LOWERED	
	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ13	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 	
	
                Rating	
Class      To           From        Credit enhancement (%)	
B          B (sf)       B+ (sf)                        7.35	
C          B- (sf)      B (sf)                         6.17	
D          CCC+ (sf)    B (sf)                         4.99	
E          CCC- (sf)    B (sf)                         3.96	
F          D (sf)       CCC- (sf)                      2.64	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ13	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 	
	
Class    Rating                      Credit enhancement (%)	
A-1      AAA (sf)                                     32.22	
A-2      AAA (sf)                                     32.22	
A-3      AAA (sf)                                     32.22	
A-4      A-(sf)                                       32.22	
A-1A     A- (sf)                                      32.22	
A-M      BB+ (sf)                                     20.45	
A-J      B+ (sf)                                       9.70	
X        AAA (sf)                                       N/A	
X-Y      AAA (sf)                                       N/A	
 	
N/A--Not applicable.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Andrew Foster, New York ;	
                        andrew_foster@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Credit Analyst: Gregory Ramkhelawan, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-3041;	
                          gregory_ramkhelawan@standardandpoors.com

