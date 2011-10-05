Text-S&P cuts Transocean TO BBB-; outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- Switzerland-based offshore contract drilling company Transocean has
completed the acquisition of Aker Drilling ASA. The combination of cash and
assumed debt for the acquisition weakens the company's financial profile at a
time of soft operating performance.
-- The acquisition will likely delay the improvement of credit protection
measures relative to what we had previously considered.
-- We are lowering our ratings on Transocean to 'BBB-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the uncertainties
surrounding the company's Macondo-related liability exposures and the
prospects for continued weak profitability over the near term.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today it lowered its ratings on Transocean Inc., including the long-term
corporate credit rating, to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. At the same time, we removed
the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on Aug. 16, 2011. The outlook is negative.
"The downgrade follows Transocean's announcement that it has completed the
acquisition of Aker Drilling ASA," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Lawrence Wilkinson. The funding of the $2.2 billion acquisition with a
combination of cash and assumed debt will result in a weaker financial profile
at a time of soft operating performance. In addition, the acquisition will
likely delay the improvement of credit protection measures relative to what we
had previously considered.
The ratings on Transocean Inc. (a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of
Switzerland-incorporated Transocean Ltd.) reflect what Standard & Poor's views
as a strong business profile, stemming from its leadership position in the
global offshore contract drilling industry, coupled with a significant
financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect uncertainties regarding the
company's exposure to liabilities stemming from the Macondo well blowout in
April 2010 and our expectations of continued weakness in operating performance
due to industry-wide excess rig capacity.
In our view, Transocean's operating performance will likely continue to be
pressured over the next several quarters, as the industry adjusts to the
addition of 45 newbuild floating units to the global fleet over the next two
years. Roughly half of these units still do not have contracts, which will
likely put pressure on contract renewal dayrates for older, lower
specification floaters. In addition, lower overall activity levels in the Gulf
of Mexico could intensify competition if rigs in the Gulf of Mexico seek work
outside the region. Standard & Poor's anticipates that oversupplied conditions
will likely lead to continued weakness in spot dayrates and result in reduced
profitability for rigs subject to contract renewal. Further, lower
specification floaters will be subject to increased idle time and stacking.
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the uncertainties
surrounding the company's Macondo-related liability exposures and the
prospects for continued weak profitability over the near term. We could take
further negative rating actions in the event of a material adverse
Macondo-related development, litigation outcome, significant deterioration in
the company's liquidity position, or a weakening of credit protection measures
that results in debt to EBITDA exceeding 4.0x for more than a couple of
quarters. We consider a positive rating action to be unlikely over the
intermediate term, given the uncertainties of litigation that the company
faces and our expectations of continued weak profitability.
