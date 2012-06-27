版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Flextronics International

June 27 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Flextronics International Ltd.'s
 (Flextronics) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Rating strengths include the following:

--Significant advantage in scale and scope of operations as the second largest 
provider of electronics manufacturing services in the world;

--Favorable industry trends toward increased manufacturing outsourcing, 
particularly in the emerging industrial, medical, and clean tech space where 
Flextronics has a leading position;

--Strategic positioning in increasingly complex EMS product offerings including 
product design, engineering, and product lifecycle management which enhance the 
value of EMS partnerships for customers;

--High working capital nature of the business model which provides a source of 
liquidity in a market downturn.

Ratings concerns include the following:

--Recent execution missteps, as exemplified by Flextronics's exiting the PC ODM 
business and prolonged difficulty in creating sustained profitability in the 
components space, which highlight the vulnerability to execution risk inherent 
in the low margin business profile;

--A highly competitive environment which pressures profitability across the 
industry;

--Customer concentration risk with its top 10 customers accounting for 
approximately 55% of revenue in fiscal 2012 (end March 2012);

--Exposure to the cyclicality of the IT industry and the broader macro economy 
through a high proportion of consumer and networking infrastructure business.

The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following considerations:

--Fitch believes that, while near term challenges for Flextronics highlight 
important risk factors, Flextronics remains well-positioned at its current 
rating.  Recent difficulties (components profitability issues, PC ODM business 
exit, estimated close to 10% RIM exposure) are unlikely to materially impact the
credit as management has taken decisive actions to address the issues. 
Flextronics EBITDA margin did drop to 3.5% in the September 2011 quarter but 
rebounded to a 4.5% in the recent March 2012 quarter. In addition, Flextronics 
has produced positive free cash flow each of the past five quarters despite 
these operational issues. 

--While outsourcing growth is maturing in areas like high velocity consumer and 
enterprise and infrastructure, Fitch expects Flextronics to continue to focus on
under-penetrated, rapidly growing areas like the industrial, medical, and clean 
tech space. Fitch believes this segment's deeper customer engagements, longer 
product life-cycles, and increased opportunity for cross-selling may offer 
reduced revenue volatility, higher margins, and meaningful growth opportunities.


--Management is targeting a 10% revenue decrease in fiscal 2013 due to the exit 
of the approximate $2.5 billion PC ODM business and reduction in RIM exposure. 
Fitch believes revenue declines may exceed this level given uncertain 
macroeconomic headwinds.  Fitch expects revenues to grow in the mid-single 
digits in fiscal 2014 and thereafter, fueled by an increasing mix of high 
complexity, low-volume business and increased outsourcing in the industrial, 
medical, and clean tech areas.

--Fitch believes EBITDA margins will increase from 3.9% in the latest 12 months 
(LTM) closer to the historical peak of 4.5% in fiscal 2013 due to a combination 
of reduced lower margin, high velocity business and steady growth in higher 
margin segments like High Reliability Solutions.  While underutilization of 
Flextronics components business limited operating leverage in fiscal 2012, Fitch
believes increased volume in components would likely drive any additional margin
upside, potentially to 5%. Conversely, Fitch would expect margins to fall back 
to roughly 3.5% in a cyclical downturn.

--Fitch expects free cash flow in excess of $600 million over the next one to 
three years given potential for revenue growth and margin expansion.  Management
has targeted $350 million to $400 million capital expenditures annually to be 
split among assembly, components, and mechanicals. 

--Uses of cash flow and excess cash will principally go to fund organic growth, 
working capital needs, potential small acquisitions, and share repurchases. 
Fitch believes there is the potential for continued small acquisitions but none 
that would result in a material leverage event. Under Singapore law, Flextronics
can repurchase a maximum of 10% of total shares annually. 

--Fitch expects Flextronics will refinance its upcoming debt maturities, 
particularly $1.2 billion of term loans due in 2014. Last year, Flextronics's 
refinanced $500 million of its $1.7 billion term loan that was due in 2012 with 
a new term loan and credit facility maturing in 2016.  Fitch expects leverage 
(total debt to total operating EBITDA) to remain below 2.0 times (x) and 
approximately 3.0x when adjusted for off-balance-sheet accounts receivable 
securitizations and operating leases in the near-to medium term. Interest 
coverage (EBITDA to total interest expense) is expected to exceed 10.0x in 
fiscal 2012. Fitch estimates current leverage at 1.9x (2.3x on an adjusted 
basis) and interest coverage at 16.0x.

Liquidity as of March 31, 2012 was solid with $1.5 billion in cash and a $1.4 
billion available from the $1.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit 
facility which expires in October 2016. Flextronics utilizes off balance sheet 
accounts receivable securitization facilities as well as accounts receivable 
sales agreements for additional liquidity purposes.

Total debt as of March 31, 2012 was $2.2 billion and consisted primarily of $1.7
billion in  senior unsecured term loans; $380 million of unsecured Asian term 
loans, of which $180 million is due in September 2013 with the remainder due 
February 2014; and $140 million drawn under the revolving credit facility. 
Flextronics also has approximately $556 million outstanding under its accounts 
receivable securitization facilities and $110 million outstanding under various 
accounts receivable sales agreements.

Fitch has affirmed Flextronics's ratings as follows:

--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

