TEXT-S&P assigns Rite Aid notes 'CCC' rating

Feb 14 - -- Camp Hill, Pa.-based drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp.
is issuing $481 million senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2020 to
refinance its existing $459 million senior guaranteed notes due March 2015.
-- We are assigning a 'CCC' issue-level rating to the notes, with a '6'
recovery rating.
-- We are also affirming all ratings on the company, including the 'B-'
corporate credit rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating results
will remain within our base case assumptions, with support from improving
sales trends.
Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'CCC' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's $481 million
senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2020. The recovery rating reflects our
expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a default. At
the same time, we affirmed all other ratings on the company, including our 'B-'
corporate credit rating. Rite Aid will use proceeds from the debt issue to
refinance its existing $459 million senior unsecured guaranteed notes due March
2015.
"The ratings reflect our expectation that Camp Hill, Pa.-based retail
drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp.'s financial risk profile will remain "highly
leveraged" (based on our criteria), despite improving sales trends, due to its
significant debt," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ana Lai.
In our base case, we forecast debt leverage will remain very high, at about 9x
in fiscal 2012 (ending February 2012), with liquidity remaining "adequate,"
given our expectations for positive free cash flow and substantial
availability under its revolving credit facility.
The outlook on Rite Aid is stable, reflecting our expectation that liquidity
remain adequate, with no significant near-term debt maturities and an
improvement in cash flow generation, if operating performance is within our
base case assumptions. We could lower our rating if cash flow generation
weakens because of underperformance and credit metrics deteriorate such that
EBITDA interest coverage approaches 1x. This could result from sales
decreasing about 3% from our fiscal 2013 forecast and margin declining 50
basis points.
Although unlikely in the near term, we would consider a higher rating if the
company is successful at turning around its store performance, thereby
increasing profitability and cash flow, with credit metrics strengthening such
that leverage falls to less than 7x. This could occur if revenue outperforms
our fiscal 2013 forecast by increasing 5% or better while gross margin
increases 50 bps.
