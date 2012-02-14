TEXT-S&P assigns Rite Aid notes 'CCC' rating

Feb 14 - -- Camp Hill, Pa.-based drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. is issuing $481 million senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2020 to refinance its existing $459 million senior guaranteed notes due March 2015. -- We are assigning a 'CCC' issue-level rating to the notes, with a '6' recovery rating. -- We are also affirming all ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating results will remain within our base case assumptions, with support from improving sales trends. Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'CCC' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's $481 million senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2020. The recovery rating reflects our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a default. At the same time, we affirmed all other ratings on the company, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating. Rite Aid will use proceeds from the debt issue to refinance its existing $459 million senior unsecured guaranteed notes due March 2015. "The ratings reflect our expectation that Camp Hill, Pa.-based retail drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp.'s financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria), despite improving sales trends, due to its significant debt," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ana Lai. In our base case, we forecast debt leverage will remain very high, at about 9x in fiscal 2012 (ending February 2012), with liquidity remaining "adequate," given our expectations for positive free cash flow and substantial availability under its revolving credit facility. The outlook on Rite Aid is stable, reflecting our expectation that liquidity remain adequate, with no significant near-term debt maturities and an improvement in cash flow generation, if operating performance is within our base case assumptions. We could lower our rating if cash flow generation weakens because of underperformance and credit metrics deteriorate such that EBITDA interest coverage approaches 1x. This could result from sales decreasing about 3% from our fiscal 2013 forecast and margin declining 50 basis points. Although unlikely in the near term, we would consider a higher rating if the company is successful at turning around its store performance, thereby increasing profitability and cash flow, with credit metrics strengthening such that leverage falls to less than 7x. This could occur if revenue outperforms our fiscal 2013 forecast by increasing 5% or better while gross margin increases 50 bps. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Ana Lai, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7895; ana_lai@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Mariola Borysiak, New York (1) 212-438-7839; mariola_borysiak@standardandpoors.com