TEXT-S&P: CSFB 2007-TFL1 rating unaffected by Renaissance Aruba modification

Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its
ratings on the 14 classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2007-TFL1, a U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, will not immediately
be affected by the modification of the $112.6 million Renaissance Aruba Beach
Resort & Casino loan that makes up 16.6% of the transaction's collateral.	
	
Standard & Poor's received notification from Brookfield Real Estate Financial 	
Partners LLC (Brookfield), the special servicer, that it modified the 	
Renaissance Aruba Beach Resort & Casino loan as of Feb. 10, 2012. According to 	
Brookfield, the terms of the loan modification include, but are not limited 	
to: a $15.0 million principal paydown on the whole loan balance; an increase 	
in interest rate to LIBOR plus 550 basis points; a maturity extension to June 	
2014; and additional amortization on the whole loan balance to $154.0 million 	
by June 2013. In addition, the borrower agreed to pay the special servicing 	
fees and associated expenses. 	
	
Standard & Poor's received notification from the master servicer, KeyBank Real 	
Estate Capital (KeyBank), that the Renaissance Aruba Beach Resort & Casino 	
loan was transferred to Brookfield on Dec. 2, 2011. The loan was transferred 	
due to the expected imminent loan default following the borrower's request for 	
a loan modification and/or extension. At the time, the loan had a Jan. 9, 	
2012, final maturity date.	
	
As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consisted of 	
five floating-rate loans totaling $677.1 million. The Renaissance Aruba Beach 	
Resort & Casino loan has a trust balance of $112.6 million (16.6%) and a 	
whole-loan balance of $176.8 million. The loan is secured by a 558-room 	
full-service hotel, including 106,832 sq. ft. of retail space and 23,000 sq. 	
ft. of casino space in Oranjestad, Aruba. KeyBank reported a debt service 	
coverage of 2.79x for the loan and 69.0% occupancy at the collateral property 	
for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. 	
	
OUTSTANDING RATINGS	
   	
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-TFL1	
                  	
Class     Rating 	
A-1       AA (sf)	
A-2       BBB+ (sf)	
B         BB+ (sf)	
C         B+ (sf)	
D         B (sf)	
E         B- (sf)	
F         CCC+ (sf)	
G         CCC (sf)	
H         CCC- (sf)	
J         CCC- (sf)	
K         CCC- (sf)	
L         CCC- (sf)	
A-X-1     AA (sf)	
A-X-2     AA (sf)	
 	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Della Cheung, New York (1) 212-438-3691;	
                        della_cheung@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Larry Kay, New York (1) 212-438-2504;	
                   larry_kay@standardandpoors.com

