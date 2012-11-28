TEXT - S&P rates AT&T proposed senior notes 'A-'

Nov 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned Dallas-based
diversified telecom provider AT&T Inc.'s proposed EUR1 billion senior
notes due 2020 its 'A-' issue-level rating.
The 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on AT&T remains unchanged, as do
the 'A-2' short-term rating and the stable rating outlook since we do not
expect the transaction to materially affect key credit measures. The ratings
on AT&T continue to reflect an overall "strong" business risk profile,
bolstered by its wireless business, and a financial risk profile which
Standard & Poor's considers "intermediate". Our financial risk assessment is
based on the company's substantial free operating cash flow generation and
leverage of about 2.5x as of Sept. 30, 2012, including our adjustments for
operating leases and postretirement liabilities. Still, our rating
incorporates the expectation that leverage could rise to the high-2x area over
the next few years because of the company's planned $14 billion of network
investments to support growth initiatives in the wireless and wireline
segments. We consider the leverage increase to still be supportive of the
ratings and the "intermediate" financial risk profile, albeit at the higher
end of our maximum leverage parameter.
For the corporate credit rating rationale, please see the summary analysis on
AT&T published on July 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
RATINGS LIST
AT&T Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
New Rating
EUR1 Bil. Senior Notes Due 2020 A-