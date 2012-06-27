版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 28日 星期四 04:08 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Arch Coal corporate family rating

June 27 Moody's cuts Arch Coal corporate family rating to B2 from B1; outlook stable

