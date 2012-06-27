TEXT-Fitch affirms FUNC 1999-C2

June 27 - Fitch Ratings affirms six classes issued by First Union National Bank-Chase Manhattan Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust (FUNC 1999-C2) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 1999-C2. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. As of the June 2012 remittance report the transaction balance has been reduced by 93.9% to $72.1 million from $1.2 billion at issuance. Thirty-eight loans remain in the transaction, of which 14 loans (32.8%) are defeased and two (9.3%) are in special servicing. Fitch modeled additional losses of 12.4% of the remaining pool for a total, including losses to date, of 2.5% of the original balance. Fitch stressed the cash flow of the remaining loans by applying a 5% reduction to the most recent fiscal year-end net operating income, and applying an adjusted market cap rate between 8.10% and 12% to determine value. All the loans also underwent a refinance test by applying an 8% interest rate and 30-year amortization schedule based on the stressed cash flow. Fifteen loans are modeled to pay off at maturity, and could refinance to a debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) above 1.25x. The largest contributor to loss (6.6% of pool balance) is a 192-unit multifamily property located in Smyrna, GA. The property is real estate owned (REO) and has been listed for sale. The second largest contributor to loss (2.2%) is a 156-room limited service hotel located in Fredericksburg, VA. The loan is current as of June 2012 and has a servicer reported year end 2011 DSCR of -0.51x. The borrower is continuing with its marketing and sales effort and will continue to support the property. Fitch has affirmed the following classes, including assigning Recovery estimates (RE) as indicated: --$12.3 million class G notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$11.8 million class H notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$11.8 million class J notes at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$11.8 million class K notes at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$11.8 million class L notes at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; --$11.8 million class M notes at 'Csf'; RE 30%. Fitch does not rate the class NR notes and previously withdrew the ratings on the IO notes. Classes A-1, A-2, B, C, D, E, and F have paid in full. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria