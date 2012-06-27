版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 28日 星期四 04:53 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14

OVERVIEW
 
     -- We assigned our 'BB (sf)' rating to the $70.0 million class A-MFX 
certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14, a U.S. CMBS 
transaction.
     -- Concurrently, we withdrew our 'BB (sf)' rating on the $70.0 million 
class A-MFL certificates from the same transaction.
     -- The class A-MFX certificates were issued in connection with the 
termination of the interest rate swap agreement applicable to the $70.0 
million class A-MFL certificates. 
     -- In addition, we assigned our 'CCC- (sf)' rating to the $32.349 million 
class A-JFX certificates from the same transaction. 
     -- The rating assigned on the class A-JFX certificates follows the 
issuance of this class of certificates in connection with the partial 
termination of the interest rate swap agreement relating to the class A-JFL 
certificates.

 
June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB (sf)' rating
to the $70.0 million class A-MFX commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
and concurrently withdrew its 'BB (sf)' rating on the $70.0 million class A-MFL
certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14, a U.S. commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we assigned our
'CCC- (sf)' rating to the $32.349 million class A-JFX certificates from the same
transaction (see list). 

Our assigned rating on class A-MFX and our simultaneous rating withdrawal on 
class A-MFL follow the issuance of the A-MFX certificates in connection with 
the termination of the interest rate swap agreement applicable to the $70.0 
million class A-MFL certificates. The rating assigned to class A-JFX follows 
the issuance of this class of certificates in connection with the partial 
termination of the interest rate swap agreement relating to the class A-JFL 
certificates.

Standard & Poor's previously rated the class A-MFL certificates 'BB (sf)'. 
Interest rate swap agreements support the floating-rate interest payments due 
on class A-MFL. The terms of these certificates permit the interest payments 
to be converted to the interest rate on the underlying class A-MFL real estate 
investment conduit (REMIC) regular interest if the applicable interest rate 
swap agreement is terminated or if continuing payment default exists on the 
related swap. As a result of this swap termination, the $70.0 million class 
A-MFL certificates will no longer be outstanding; thus, we withdrew our rating 
on this class. Concurrently, the class A-MFX certificates issued will have an 
outstanding principal balance of $70.0 million. 

Any payments or losses on the underlying class A-MFL REMIC regular interest 
that would have previously been allocable to the class A-MFL certificates will 
now be allocated to the class A-MFX certificates. 

Standard & Poor's currently rates the class A-JFL certificates 'CCC- (sf)'. 
Interest rate swap agreements support the floating-rate interest payments due 
on class A-JFL. The terms of these certificates permit the interest payments 
to be converted to the interest rate on the underlying class A-JFL REMIC 
regular interest if the applicable interest rate swap agreement is terminated 
or if continuing payment default exists on the related swap. The trust elected 
to terminate the class A-JFL swap agreement with respect to $32.349 million of 
the class A-JFL certificates' $192.389 million outstanding. In connection with 
this partial swap termination, the $32.349 million portion has been 
re-designated as the class A-JFX certificates. 

Concurrent with the partial swap termination, the class A-JFL certificates 
will be split into two classes. The $192.389 million class A-JFL certificates 
will be split into the $160.04 million class A-JFL certificates, which will 
continue to receive floating-rate interest payments, and the $32.349 million 
class A-JFX certificates, which will receive interest payments as we described 
above. As a result of the split, any payments or losses on the underlying 
class A-JFL REMIC regular interest that would have previously been allocable 
in their entirely to the class A-JFL certificates will now be allocated to the 
class A-JFL and A-JFX certificates on a pro rata basis, as applicable. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates

Class         Rating
A-MFX         BB (sf)
A-JFX         CCC- (sf)

RATING WITHDRAWN

Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates

                    Rating
Class          To             From
A-MFL          NR             BB (sf)
 
NR--Not rated.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐