TEXT-S&P revises Sysco Corp outlook to negative

-- Standard & Poor's forecasts that U.S.-based Sysco Corp.'s
profitability and credit ratios will weaken modestly over the next year owing
to increasing business transformation costs, high input prices, and intense
competition.
-- We are affirming all of our ratings on the food service distributor,
including the 'A+' corporate credit rating, and revising the outlook to
negative from stable.
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential that Sysco may not be able
to restore free cash flow and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt to the high end of a "modest" financial risk descriptor category.
Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed all of the
ratings, including the 'A+' corporate credit rating, on Houston, Texas-based
Sysco Corp.. At the same time, we revised the outlook to negative from
stable. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Sysco had about $2.9 billion of debt outstanding.
The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects the potential that risks
associated with Sysco's business transformation project, high food and fuel
costs in 2012, and intensely competitive industry conditions could prevent the
company from improving free cash flow and cash flow measures--including the
ratio of FFO to total debt--to the high end of the "modest" financial risk
descriptor category.
"We expect profitability and credit measures to weaken somewhat over the next
12 months, due in part to higher costs associated with the business
transformation plan, though we forecast overall stability of the underlying
business," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jerry Phelan. "We could lower
the ratings over the next two years if difficulties emerge with respect to the
business transformation plan; if profits fall (potentially due to lower
demand, volatile food prices, or meaningfully higher fuel costs); if the
company continues to generate negative discretionary cash flow after
dividends; or if FFO to total debt remains below 50%."
Sysco's ratings reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company's business
risk profile will remain "strong" over the next few years; we believe the
company will continue to have industry-leading operating efficiency, good
customer and geographic diversification within North America, and a solid
position as the largest competitor in the generally stable food service
distribution industry. We believe the company will continue to generate
industry-leading performance based on several competitive strengths, including
greater route density, a high proportion of more-profitable private-label and
street business, and a solid management team. However, we believe competition
in this low-value-added industry will remain intense due in part to low
customer switching costs.
We currently believe the company should be able to improve credit ratios and
maintain its "modest" financial risk profile under a scenario where food costs
remain elevated but begin to stabilize, fuel costs do not spike considerably,
and the company's business transformation project is implemented over the next
few years without meaningful disruption.
It is possible however that Sysco may not reach our forecast. "If input costs
continue to increase or the business transformation encounters further
difficulties, including cost overruns, employee resistance or negative morale,
we could envision FFO to total debt remaining below 50%," said Mr. Phelan.
Primary Credit Analyst: Jerry Phelan, CFA, Chicago (1) 312-233-7031;
gerald_phelan@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Brian Milligan, Chicago 312-233-7050;
brian_milligan@standardandpoors.com