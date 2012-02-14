TEXT-S&P affirms Precision Drilling ratings

Feb 14 - -- We are affirming our 'BB+' long-term credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Precision Drilling Corp. -- The '4' recovery rating on the company's rated debt is unchanged. -- We are removing our ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed Nov. 1, 2011. -- Although we expect persistently weak natural gas prices that have fallen below the full cycle break-even costs for many producers will adversely affect near-term natural gas drilling activity, we believe Precision's long-term contracts provide good visibility to its revenues and cash flows through our 2012 and 2013 ratings forecast period. -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Precision will maintain its financial risk profile, specifically its cash flow protection metrics, at levels we view as appropriate for the 'BB+' rating. -- Despite our expectation that the company will generate negative free cash flow during our forecast period, we expect Precision should be able to maintain its fully adjusted funds from operations-to-debt above 35%. Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Calgary, Alta.-based Precision Drilling Corp.. The outlook is stable. The '4' recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured debt is unchanged. Standard & Poor's also removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed Nov. 1, 2011. The '4' recovery rating reflects our expectation of modest (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. (For the complete corporate credit rationale, see the research report on Precision to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal immediately following this media release.) Although we expect persistently weak natural gas prices that have fallen below the full cycle break-even costs for many producers will adversely affect near-term natural gas drilling activity, we believe Precision's long-term contracts provide good visibility to its revenues and cash flows through our 2012 and 2013 ratings forecast period. In our view, the company's contracts in place provide a measure of certainty regarding its prospective operating cash flow; therefore, we believe its cash flow protection metrics and capital structure will remain within the ranges we have established for the 'BB+' rating, despite our expectation of negative free cash flow generation as the company continues to reposition its rig fleet through its accelerated new build program. "We acknowledge the strategic importance of Precision's rig new build program, as reconfiguring its rig fleet should enable the company to maintain its market share in the WCSB and U.S. markets where it operates; however, we believe the company will outspend its cash flows as it continues to bolster its tier 1 and 2 fleet size and repositions its rig fleet to better meet future exploration and development needs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michelle Dathorne. "Although we expect the company's leverage will increase in 2012 and 2013, we believe Precision's financial risk profile should continue to support the 'BB+' rating," Ms. Dathorne added. The ratings on Precision reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the company's participation in the cyclical and highly volatile oilfield services sector, the diminished cash flow generation profile associated with the persistently weak outlook for conventional natural gas exploration and production, and Precision's capital structure. We believe that offsetting these factors, which hamper the company's overall credit profile, are its good cost management, the size and geographic diversification of its drilling and service rig fleet, and the large number of rigs with deep drilling capabilities in the U.S. and Western Canada's Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) markets. Precision operates in North America's principal oil and gas basins, notably the WCSB. The company also has land rigs positioned in several high-growth markets in the U.S. With its current fleet consisting of 339 drilling and 187 service rigs, and 20 snubbing units, the company has one of North America's largest land drilling rig fleets. Although we expect the pace of tier 1 and 2 rig additions will lag the decommissioning of the company's tier 3 rigs, we believe Precision will retain its market leading position in the WCSB. The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Precision will maintain its financial risk profile, specifically its cash flow protection metrics, at levels we view as appropriate for the 'BB+' rating. We believe the company's accelerated pace of new build activity indicates a shift away from its historically moderate financial policies, because we anticipate it will generate negative free cash flow during our forecast period as it spends to reconfigure its rig fleet. We believe Precision should be able to temper possible market share erosion as it replaces its tier 3 rigs with the higher complexity tier 1 and 2 rigs, which are better suited to develop unconventional oil and gas resources. Based on the long-term contracts in place, we expect the company should be able to maintain its fully adjusted FFO-to-debt above 35%. In our view, the debt and cash-flow generation underpinning this metric supports the 'BB+' rating. If operating cash flow falls below our expectations, and FFO-to-debt decreases below 30%, we will lower the rating to 'BB'. As we expect capital spending will remain elevated through our 2012 and 2013 forecast period, we do not expect Precision will be able to reduce debt levels and move its financial risk profile into the intermediate category, which would be required to support a 'BBB-' rating. Nevertheless, if Precision is able to maintain its fully adjusted FFO-to-debt in the 45%-50% range in a midcycle industry environment, we would raise the rating. Primary Credit Analyst: Michelle Dathorne, Toronto (1) 416-507-2563; michelle_dathorne@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Aniki Saha-Yannopoulos, CFA, PhD, Toronto (1) 416-507-2579; aniki_saha-yannopoulos@standardandpoors.com