版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 15日 星期三 06:14 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Precision Drilling ratings

Feb 14 -     -- We are affirming our 'BB+' long-term credit and
senior unsecured debt 	
ratings on Precision Drilling Corp.	
     -- The '4' recovery rating on the company's rated debt is unchanged.	
     -- We are removing our ratings from CreditWatch with negative 	
implications, where they were placed Nov. 1, 2011.	
     -- Although we expect persistently weak natural gas prices that have 	
fallen below the full cycle break-even costs for many producers will adversely 	
affect near-term natural gas drilling activity, we believe Precision's 	
long-term contracts provide good visibility to its revenues and cash flows 	
through our 2012 and 2013 ratings forecast period.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that 	
Precision will maintain its financial risk profile, specifically its cash flow 	
protection metrics, at levels we view as appropriate for the 'BB+' rating. 	
     -- Despite our expectation that the company will generate negative free 	
cash flow during our forecast period, we expect Precision should be able to 	
maintain its fully adjusted funds from operations-to-debt above 35%.	
    	
     Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its
'BB+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Calgary,
Alta.-based Precision Drilling Corp..  The outlook is stable. The '4'
recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured debt is unchanged. Standard &
Poor's also removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications,
where they were placed Nov. 1, 2011. The '4' recovery rating reflects our
expectation of modest (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. (For the
complete corporate credit rationale, see the research report on Precision to be
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal immediately following
this media release.)	
	
Although we expect persistently weak natural gas prices that have fallen below 	
the full cycle break-even costs for many producers will adversely affect 	
near-term natural gas drilling activity, we believe Precision's long-term 	
contracts provide good visibility to its revenues and cash flows through our 	
2012 and 2013 ratings forecast period. In our view, the company's contracts in 	
place provide a measure of certainty regarding its prospective operating cash 	
flow; therefore, we believe its cash flow protection metrics and capital 	
structure will remain within the ranges we have established for the 'BB+' 	
rating, despite our expectation of negative free cash flow generation as the 	
company continues to reposition its rig fleet through its accelerated new 	
build program. 	
	
"We acknowledge the strategic importance of Precision's rig new build program, 	
as reconfiguring its rig fleet should enable the company to maintain its 	
market share in the WCSB and U.S. markets where it operates; however, we 	
believe the company will outspend its cash flows as it continues to bolster 	
its tier 1 and 2 fleet size and repositions its rig fleet to better meet 	
future exploration and development needs," said Standard & Poor's credit 	
analyst Michelle Dathorne. "Although we expect the company's leverage will 	
increase in 2012 and 2013, we believe Precision's financial risk profile 	
should continue to support the 'BB+' rating," Ms. Dathorne added.	
	
The ratings on Precision reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the company's 	
participation in the cyclical and highly volatile oilfield services sector, 	
the diminished cash flow generation profile associated with the persistently 	
weak outlook for conventional natural gas exploration and production, and 	
Precision's capital structure. We believe that offsetting these factors, which 	
hamper the company's overall credit profile, are its good cost management, the 	
size and geographic diversification of its drilling and service rig fleet, and 	
the large number of rigs with deep drilling capabilities in the U.S. and 	
Western Canada's Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) markets.	
	
Precision operates in North America's principal oil and gas basins, notably 	
the WCSB. The company also has land rigs positioned in several high-growth 	
markets in the U.S. With its current fleet consisting of 339 drilling and 187 	
service rigs, and 20 snubbing units, the company has one of North America's 	
largest land drilling rig fleets. Although we expect the pace of tier 1 and 2 	
rig additions will lag the decommissioning of the company's tier 3 rigs, we 	
believe Precision will retain its market leading position in the WCSB.	
	
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that Precision will 	
maintain its financial risk profile, specifically its cash flow protection 	
metrics, at levels we view as appropriate for the 'BB+' rating. We believe the 	
company's accelerated pace of new build activity indicates a shift away from 	
its historically moderate financial policies, because we anticipate it will 	
generate negative free cash flow during our forecast period as it spends to 	
reconfigure its rig fleet. We believe Precision should be able to temper 	
possible market share erosion as it replaces its tier 3 rigs with the higher 	
complexity tier 1 and 2 rigs, which are better suited to develop 	
unconventional oil and gas resources. Based on the long-term contracts in 	
place, we expect the company should be able to maintain its fully adjusted 	
FFO-to-debt above 35%. In our view, the debt and cash-flow generation 	
underpinning this metric supports the 'BB+' rating. If operating cash flow 	
falls below our expectations, and FFO-to-debt decreases below 30%, we will 	
lower the rating to 'BB'. As we expect capital spending will remain elevated 	
through our 2012 and 2013 forecast period, we do not expect Precision will be 	
able to reduce debt levels and move its financial risk profile into the 	
intermediate category, which would be required to support a 'BBB-' rating. 	
Nevertheless, if Precision is able to maintain its fully adjusted FFO-to-debt 	
in the 45%-50% range in a midcycle industry environment, we would raise the 	
rating.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012	
     -- Canadian Oil And Gas Service Companies Get A Boost From High Oil 	
Prices, Oct. 18, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors For Global Oilfield Services Companies, May 31, 2006	
     -- Oilfield Service Company Characteristics and Keys to Success, Dec. 11, 	
2003	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Michelle Dathorne, Toronto (1) 416-507-2563;	
                        michelle_dathorne@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Aniki Saha-Yannopoulos, CFA, PhD, Toronto (1) 416-507-2579;	
                   aniki_saha-yannopoulos@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐