TEXT-S&P cuts 7 Portuguese financial institutions

Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its ratings on seven Portugal-based financial institutions. Standard & Poor's also removed these ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Dec. 7, 2011, or Jan. 31, 2012. The outlook on the long-term ratings is negative. The rating actions follow the lowering of the long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B; see "Portugal's Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B'; Recovery Rating Of 4 Assigned; Outlook Negative," published Jan. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal) and our subsequent revision of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Portugal to group '7' from group '5'. The revision of the BICRA was the result of our revision of the economic risk score to '7' from '6' and of the industry risk score to '6' from '5') (see "BICRA On Portugal Revised To Group '7' From Group '5' Following Sovereign Downgrade," published Feb. 14, 2012). We lowered our long-term counterparty credit ratings on Banco Santander Totta S.A., Banco BPI S.A. (BPI), BPI's core subsidiary Banco Portugues de Investimento S.A., Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. (CGD), and Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. (Millennium bcp) by two notches. In addition, we lowered our long-term counterparty credit ratings on Banco Espirito Santo S.A. (BES) and its core subsidiary, Banco Espirito Santo de Investimento S.A. (BESI), by one notch. The downgrade of Santander Totta solely reflects the downgrade of the sovereign ratings. The downgrades of the remaining rated banks mainly reflect the lowering of our assessments of the bank's stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) by either one or two notches following our BICRA revision and the change of the anchor we apply to banks operating primarily in Portugal to 'bb' from 'bbb-'. (We determine a bank's anchor based on our calculation of the weighted average of the economic risk scores of the countries where the bank operates and the industry risk score of the bank's country of domicile; see "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions" for definition.) We downgraded Santander Totta by two notches as a result of the lowering of the sovereign rating by two notches. Although we believe that Santander Totta is a highly strategically important subsidiary for its parent, Banco Santander S.A. (A+/Negative/A-1), we limit the rating on Santander Totta at the level of the foreign-currency long-term rating on Portugal. We lowered our ratings on BPI, BPI's core subsidiary Banco Portugues de Investimento S.A., and Millennium bcp by two notches based on the lowering of the anchor for Portuguese banks by two notches and on our lower capital and earnings assessment of "weak" rather than "moderate," as our criteria define those terms. We lowered the ratings on CGD by two notches. We revised our SACP on CGD by only one notch as opposed to the two-notch revision on the anchor. This is because, in accordance with our criteria, once the anchor for a bank is lowered to the speculative-grade category, the adjustment we make for a weak capital and earnings assessment on a bank is only one notch rather the previous two when determining the bank's SACP. We have also reduced the notches of uplift we factor into the long-term rating on CGD above the SACP for government support to one from two. We lowered our ratings on BES and BESI by one notch owing to our revision of the SACP. We revised our SACP on BES by only one notch as opposed to the two-notch revision on the anchor applied to Portuguese banks. This is because, in accordance with our criteria, once the anchor for a bank falls to the speculative-grade category, a "moderate" assessment of its capital and earnings becomes a neutral factor for its SACP. The negative outlooks on our long-term ratings on BES, BESI, BPI, Banco Portugues de Investimento, and Millennium bcp reflect Portugal's tough economic and financial landscape ahead, which could prompt us to lower our SACP assessments on the banks. The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on Santander Totta and CGD reflect the negative outlook on the long-term rating on Portugal. See the ratings list below for ratings on these financial institutions and their relevant subsidiaries. We will publish individual research updates on banks identified below, as well as the ratings by debt type: senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- BICRA On Portugal Revised To Group '7' From Group '5' Following Sovereign Downgrade, Feb. 14, 2012 -- Portugal's Ratings Lowered To 'BB/B'; Recovery Rating Of 4 Assigned; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012 RATINGS LIST The ratings below are counterparty credit ratings. Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From Banco Santander Totta S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Downgraded; CreditWatch Action; Ratings Affirmed Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B BB+/Watch Neg/B Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Negative/B BB/Watch Neg/B Banco BPI S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B BB+/Watch Neg/B Banco Portugues de Investimento S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B BB+/Watch Neg/B Banco Espirito Santo S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B BB/Watch Neg/B Banco Espirito Santo de Investimento S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Negative/B BB/Watch Neg/B NB. This list does not include all ratings affected. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 