版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 22:54 BJT

TEXT-S&P: various actions on Glencore, Xstrata on merger approval

Overview
     -- The shareholders of Glencore International PLC and Xstrata PLC
 have approved the merger of the two companies, and we expect it to be
finalized in the next few months.
     -- We see the credit quality of the future combined group and of Glencore 
International PLC, its ultimate holding company, as in line with our 'BBB' 
rating, reflecting the group's strong business risk profile and significant 
financial risk profile. 
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB/A-2' ratings to Glencore International PLC, 
and affirming the ratings on Glencore International AG at 'BBB/A-2'. The 
outlook is stable.
     -- We are placing our BBB+/A-2' ratings on Xstrata PLC on CreditWatch 
negative, indicating that we expect to downgrade the company by one notch once 
the merger is finalized.

Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB/A-2' 
long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to global mining and marketing 
company Glencore International PLC--the ultimate holding company of the 
Glencore group--which is set to merge with Xstrata PLC. The outlook is stable.

At the same time we affirmed our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate 
credit ratings on Glencore International AG--Glencore International PLC's 
subsidiary and the Glencore group's intermediate holding company. The outlook 
is stable. We also affirmed the 'BBB' ratings on the instruments issued and 
guaranteed by Glencore International AG and Glencore International PLC. 

We placed our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on Xstrata and its 
subsidiary Xstrata Canada Corp. on CreditWatch with negative implications, 
indicating that we expect to downgrade the companies by one notch to 'BBB' 
once the merger is finalized. We also put the ratings on the bonds issued or 
guaranteed by Xstrata on CreditWatch negative.

Rationale
The ratings on Glencore International PLC and Glencore International AG 
reflect the credit quality of the Glencore group before the merger with 
Xstrata. They also reflect our expectation that, after the merger, the 
combined group, of which Glencore International PLC will be the ultimate 
holding company, will also have our 'BBB' rating. Both Xstrata and Glencore 
International AG will be core subsidiaries of Glencore International PLC, and 
we therefore expect to equalize their ratings with the parent once the merger 
is completed.

Following last week's shareholder approval of the merger between Glencore 
International PLC and Xstrata PLC, and its clearance by the European 
Commission, we estimate that the probability of the deal going through is high 
and expect it to close in the next few months. Approvals from the Chinese and 
South African competition authorities are still pending.

The rating of the combined Glencore Xstrata group will reflect our view of its 
business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as 
"significant." 

We estimate that EBITDA for the combined group will be $13 billion-$14 billion 
in 2012, while its Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt should be close to $40 
billion after the closure of the Viterra acquisition.

The business risk profile is supported by the group's above-average diversity 
provided by the large scale global mining business, that accounts for about 
80% of EBITDA, and noncyclical commodity trading activities with resilient 
operating performance that account for 20% of EBITDA. It also reflects leading 
global and good cost positions in copper, thermal coal, zinc and lead, and 
nickel, and strong production growth in the mining segment and oil production 
in 2012-2013. Offsetting these strengths are exposure to the volatile mining 
industry, country risks despite good geographic diversification, and 
trading-related risks.

The group's financial risk profile is constrained by substantial debt, which 
we expect to rise sharply in 2012 and keep increasing in 2013 because of the 
ambitious capital expenditure program and a number of already-contracted 
acquisitions such as Viterra in an environment of weakening commodity prices. 
As a result, we expect negative discretionary cash flow in 2012 and in 2013. 
We factor into the rating that under our commodity price assumptions the fully 
adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio for the combined company 
will be in the 25%-30% range in 2012 and 2013 including the acquisition of 
Viterra. 

The group's financial risk profile is supported by its well-spread maturity 
profile and our expectation that it should have good free operating cash flow 
(FOCF)-generation potential from 2014, when most of its ongoing projects are 
commissioned. We also factor in some management flexibility in rationalizing 
the combined company's capex.

Liquidity
We consider the liquidity of the combined group to be "adequate." We estimate 
that the ratio of sources to uses is comfortably above 1.2x for the next 12 
months. 

Key sources of liquidity on Sept. 30, 2012, included:

     -- Surplus cash of about $1 billion;
     -- Availability of $12.5 billion under committed medium-term credit 
facilities at Xstrata and Glencore level;
     -- FFO that we expect to cover capex and dividends over the next 12 
months, assuming the company could reduce its capital spending below what we 
assumed under our base-case scenario; and
     -- $7.5 billion of bonds issued by Xstrata and Glencore in 
October-November 2012.

Key uses of liquidity may include:
     -- Short-term debt maturities of about $9 billion in the next 12 months, 
including the $2.7 billion facility secured with Xstrata shares at Glencore 
level. We understand that part of the short-term debt has already been repaid 
with the above-mentioned bond placements; and
     -- A $3.5 billion cash outflow related to the pending Viterra acquisition.

We don't include in our estimate of uses of liquidity $5 billion of short-term 
maturities under Glencore's asset-backed credit lines, as these are trading 
related and offset in our analysis by hedged inventories that amounted to 
$13.4 billion as of June 30, 2012.

Recovery analysis
Xstrata's bank loans and bonds are issued by wholly owned finance subsidiaries 
Xstrata Finance (Canada) Ltd., Xstrata Canada Financial Corp., and Xstrata 
Finance (Dubai) Ltd., and are all guaranteed by Xstrata and rated 'BBB+/Watch 
Neg' in line with the corporate credit rating on the parent. In addition, the 
bonds issued by these three subsidiaries are cross-guaranteed by each other 
and by the holding company Xstrata (Schweiz) AG. Xstrata has also guaranteed 
the remaining public bonds of Xstrata Canada Corp., whose ratings we equalize 
with those on Xstrata.

The Glencore group's main borrowers are the intermediate holding company and 
key operating company Glencore International AG and the wholly owned, 
indirectly held finance subsidiaries Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A. and 
Glencore Funding LLC, which altogether account for most of the group's 
consolidated debt. Senior unsecured bonds that the finance subsidiaries issue 
are guaranteed by Glencore International AG and Glencore International PLC, 
which will become the ultimate holding company of the combined group.

We currently factor into the rating that cross guarantees will be put in place 
between the two parts of the group, or that another mechanism will be put in 
place in order to limit the structural subordination that may otherwise arise. 
We therefore currently expect that the overall level of structural and 
contractual subordination for bondholders in the combined group will be 
moderate and that bonds will continue to be rated in line with the corporate 
credit rating of the combined group.

CreditWatch/Outlook
The stable outlook on Glencore International PLC And Glencore International 
AG, and the CreditWatch negative on Xstrata reflect our view that we will 
assign a 'BBB' rating to the combined group, of which Glencore International 
PLC will be the ultimate parent. They also reflect our expectation that the 
combined group should be able to achieve neutral to positive FOCF and an 
adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of about 30% by 2014, when its capex program passes 
its peak and its EBITDA benefits from additional production. For 2012-2013 the 
ratings factor in that the FFO-to-debt ratio could be closer to 25%.

If the merger doesn't go through, which is unlikely in our view, we would 
affirm the rating on Glencore. If that happened we might still lower our 
ratings on Xstrata to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', because Xstrata's stand-alone credit 
metrics for 2013 are likely to fall significantly below the previously 
indicated level of 40%, in our view, as debt has increased substantially as a 
result of higher capex.

We might lower the rating on the combined group if commodity prices fell below 
our price assumptions, or in case of a sizable acquisition that pushed our 
adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio below 20% in 2013 or 25% in 2014 without near-term 
prospects of recovery, and depending on management actions. 

We might consider a positive rating action on the combined group over the 
medium term, if free cash flow turned very positive in 2014 and the group was 
committed to reducing debt, so that its adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio remained 
comfortably above 35% under our price assumptions.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 
     -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 
2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 
Industry, June 23, 2009
     -- Industry Report Card: EMEA Steelmakers Struggle With Faltering Demand, 
While Miners May Need To Cut Spending, Sept. 6, 2012

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Glencore Funding LLC
 Commercial Paper(4)                    A-2                

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                       To                  From
Glencore International AG
 Corporate Credit Rating               BBB/Stable/A-2      BBB/Watch Pos/A-2

Glencore International AG
 Senior Unsecured                      BBB                 BBB/Watch Pos

Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A.
 Senior Unsecured*                     BBB                 BBB/Watch Pos

Glencore Funding LLC
 Senior Unsecured*                     BBB                 BBB/Watch Pos

Glencore Singapore Pte Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured(4)                    BBB                 BBB/Watch Pos

*Guaranteed by both Glencore and Glencore International AG.
(4)Guaranteed by Glencore International AG.

New Ratings
Glencore International PLC             BBB/Stable/A-2

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Xstrata PLC
Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Watch Neg/A-1  BBB+/Negative/A-2

Xstrata Canada Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Watch Neg/A-1  BBB+/Negative/A-2

NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐