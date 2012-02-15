TEXT-Fitch affirms Can Financial ratings

Feb 15 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings on
CNA Financial Corporation (CNA):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior debt at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
CNA's property/casualty insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
full list of ratings appears at the end of this press release.
Fitch's rating rationale for the affirmation of CNA's ratings reflects the
financial and implicit support received from CNA's parent company, Loews
Corporation (Loews; approximately 90% ownership of CNA; IDR 'A+' by Fitch), the
company's improvements in capitalization and earnings, and CNA's established
position in the commercial lines property/casualty market. The ratings also
reflect anticipated challenges in a competitive property/casualty market rate
environment and the potential for additional adverse reserve development on
older accident years and in runoff operations.
Fitch's rating rationale continues to recognize Loews' ownership of CNA, as
the company benefits from the financial flexibility of a strong majority owner
and is able to manage the company with a more long-term approach. Loews has
demonstrated its support of CNA over the years through various actions that have
improved CNA's capitalization. Fitch views Loews' continued commitment as a
critical factor in serving as a support floor for CNA's current ratings.
CNA's capital position continues to improve with GAAP stockholders' equity
of $11.6 billion at December 31, 2011, up 5.5% since year-end 2010. CNA's equity
accounts were severely impacted by the investment market turmoil in 2008 and
2009 and as the markets have rebounded CNA's capital position has also
increased. In fact, the majority of the growth in equity has been from a rebound
in investments and to a lesser extent from profitable operations.
CNA's debt-to-total-capital ratio was 18.4% at Dec. 31, 2011, down slightly
from 18.7% at Dec. 31, 2010. CNA reported a full year 2011 calendar year
combined ratio of 98.4% from ongoing operations compared to 94.8% prior year.
GAAP earnings-based interest coverage was 6.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011 down slightly
from year end 2010's result of 7.5x and below a five year average of 8.8x. Fitch
expects that over the next 12 - 18 months CNA's financial leverage and earnings
based interest coverage will approximate current levels.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Significant charges for reserves, investments, or runoff business;
--Significant deterioration in the company's overall capitalization;
--A lack of support demonstrated by Loews;
--Failure to maintain its disciplined underwriting approach in the competitive
market and soft rate environment;
--Debt-to-total capital maintained above 25%, and
--Future earnings that are significantly below industry levels.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--An ongoing calendar year combined ratio in line with large commercial
insurance peers;
--Run-off and other operations at or near break even results;
--Overall flat to favorable loss reserve development;
--Sustainable organic growth in capital, and
--Debt-to-total capital maintained below 20%.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CNA Financial Corporation
--IIDR at 'BBB';
--Senior Debt at 'BBB-';
--$549 million 5.85% due Dec. 15, 2014 at 'BBB-';
--$350 million 6.5% due Aug. 15, 2016 at 'BBB-';
--$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BBB-';
--$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB-';
--$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 at 'BBB-';
--$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';
--$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 at 'BBB-'.
The Continental Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB';
--$70 million 8.375% due Aug.15, 2012 at 'BBB-'.
Continental Casualty Company Group
Members:
Continental Casualty Company
American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania
Columbia Casualty Company
National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
The Continental Insurance Company
The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey
Transportation Insurance Company
Valley Forge Insurance Company
Surety Bonding Company of America
Universal Surety of America
Western Surety Company
--IFS at 'A-'.