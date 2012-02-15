TEXT-Fitch affirms Eurohypo Lux's Lettres de Gage Publiques at 'AAA'

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed EUROHYPO Europaeische Hypothekenbank S.A.'s (Eurohypo Lux; 'A-'/Stable/'F1') Lettres de Gage Publiques (LdGP) at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows the agency's review of the cover pool's credit risk and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities. The rating is based on Eurohypo Lux's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 19.5%, the combination of which enables Eurohypo Lux's LdGP to be rated as high as 'AA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, and 'AAA' after taking into account stressed recoveries given default. The level of overcollateralisation (OC) supporting this rating level stands unchanged at 16.5%. The lowest OC of the last 12 months was the same level, 16.5%, in March 2011, allowing Fitch to affirm the rating. All else being equal, the covered bonds' rating could be maintained at 'AAA' as long as the issuer is rated 'BBB+' or above. In the agency's opinion, the cover assets' credit risk has increased since its previous analysis, whilst FX and maturity mismatches have decreased. However, while the programme contains privileged swaps which significantly reduce interest rate and currency mismatches between the cover assets and the LdGP, the currency mismatches are still high in comparison to other programmes and account for more than half of the OC supporting the current rating. The main reason for increased credit risk in the cover pool is the declining creditworthiness of public sector entities within the eurozone. A considerable portion of the cover pool relates to US Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Student Loan ABS ultimately guaranteed by the US sovereign. In total, exposure to the US sovereign represents 25% of the outstanding portfolio. As such, there is a strong linkage between the rating of the US and the credit quality of the collateral pool. Hence a downgrade of the US's Long-term IDR would likely lead to a downgrade of the LdGP. Apart from the US sovereign, the largest debtor groups are British (16%) and Canadian (11%) subnational entities. The biggest country concentration, when taking into account the country of the ultimate debtor, is in the US with 34%, followed by the UK (16%) and Canada (11%). Exposure to local, regional or central governments in non-'AAA' countries represents around 16% of the portfolio. Taking this into account, Fitch has stress-tested the default of one non-'AAA' sovereign (3.3%) and a concomitant significant increase in the default rate of the exposures located in that country, combined with a low stressed recovery rate on these defaulted assets to simulate the potential impact that a sovereign default could have on the public-sector entities located within that country. In a 'AAA'- rating scenario, Fitch has calculated a default rate of 14.5% and a recovery rate of 43.6% for the cover pool assets which result in an assumed credit loss of 8.2%. Fitch has been provided with line-by-line pool data by Eurohypo Lux. As of September 2011, EUR12.3bn LdGP were secured by a EUR14.6bn cover pool. The cover pool consists of around 700 assets, which the agency assigned to around 210 debtors. Contact: Primary Analyst Oliver Issl Associate Director +49 69 768076 122 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Jan Seemann, CFA Director +49 69 768076 112 Committee Chairperson Susanne Matern, CFA Managing Director +49 69 768076 237 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 12 August 2011, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Spread Assumption Addendum', dated 28 November 2011, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 14 March 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 14 March 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 March 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Spread Assumption Addendum