TEXT-S&P raises JMC Steel Group rating to 'B+'

-- U.S.-based JMC Steel Group Inc. (JMC) is seeking to add $250 million to its existing credit facilities for general corporate purposes, which may include its potential acquisition of Lakeside Steel Inc. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on JMC to 'B+' from 'B'. At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured term loan to 'BB' from 'BB-'. Our issue-level rating on the senior unsecured notes remains at 'B'. The outlook is stable. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will maintain credit metrics in line with the higher rating and consistent with our view of its "aggressive" financial risk profile over the next several quarters, with leverage remaining in the 4x to 5x range. Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its corporate credit rating on Chicago-based JMC Steel Group Inc. (JMC) to 'B+' from 'B'. JMC is seeking to add an additional $100 million to its existing $400 million senior secured term loan and an additional $150 million to its existing $725 million senior unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include its potential acquisition of Lakeside Steel Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured term loan to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the senior secured term loan remains '1', indicating our expectations for a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We are also affirming our 'B' issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. Due to the combination of the increased senior secured and senior unsecured debt in the capital structure following the proposed transactions, we are revising our recovery rating to '5', indicating our expectations for a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'. "The upgrade reflects our view that, over the next couple of years, JMC's credit measures are likely to be sustained at levels in line with the 'B+' rating, despite its exposure to steel price volatility and higher debt levels, due to vigilant cost management and efficiency measures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gayle Bowerman. "We expect JMC to maintain adjusted leverage of 4x to 5x, which incorporates the company's acquisitive growth strategy and our view of its "weak" business profile, as our criteria defines the term. The upgrade also reflects our assessment that we expect the company's liquidity position to be "strong," under our criteria, in the next several quarters, given JMC's history of positive cash flow generation and generally high levels of availability under its asset-based revolving credit facility." The rating incorporates our expectation that demand for JMC's structural tubing, standard pipe, and electrical conduit products will likely increase slightly as construction markets and the general economy continue to recover. Furthermore, the company's recently announced its plans to acquire Lakeside Steel--this would expand its business mix into specialty oil country tubular goods (OCTG). Although we have not factored any immediate benefits into our rating, we expect the acquisition will have a positive effect on sales and margin over the longer term. Our assumptions also incorporate a slow ramp-up in production and higher costs in the initial years for the acquired assets, which include a partially constructed OCTG tubing and finishing facility in Alabama. Overall, we estimate that adjusted EBITDA will exceed $300 million in 2012 and expect adjusted EBITDA growth of around 15% in 2013 as the acquisition contributes to financial performance and slowly improving end markets result in better volumes and earnings. Key risks to achieving these results include slower-than-expected growth in construction and the overall economy, greater-than-expected steel price volatility, increased competition from imports, and the inability of the company to integrate the acquisition or realize benefits in the competitive OCTG market. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we expect JMC's total adjusted debt of approximately $1.5 billion. We expect 2012 adjusted leverage to be in the 4.5x to 5x range and to improve closer to 4x in 2013 due to a combination of higher earnings and debt paydown from excess cash flow as required under the term loan agreement. We expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be in the 12% to 15% range in both 2012 and 2013--metrics which we view as appropriate for our assessment of the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile (as our criteria defines the term). The rating and outlook reflect our expectation that JMC will continue to improve its credit metrics over the next 12-18 months as it integrates the Lakeside Steel acquisition, assuming moderate steel price volatility. We believe that JMC will maintain leverage of 4x to 5x, even after considering its acquisition-driven growth strategy. Our rating and outlook also incorporates the company's strong liquidity and improving business mix. "A negative rating action could occur if credit measures were to weaken from current levels such that adjusted leverage was likely to be maintained above 5x and FFO to debt falls below 12%," Ms. Bowerman continued. "This could occur if our outlook for a recovery in construction is delayed further or if JMC is unable to pass through raw material costs due to a decline in demand. A negative rating action could also occur if the company were to pursue a more aggressive financial policy with regard to debt-financed acquisitions." A positive rating action seems less likely in the near term, given our view of JMC's weak business profile, private ownership structure, and our expectation that the company will maintain its aggressive financial risk profile. However, one could occur if end markets rebound more quickly than we expect, if JMC reduces its leverage substantially, or if the company demonstrates sustainable growth prospects over the next few years. 