TEXT-S&P raises JMC Steel Group rating to 'B+'

-- U.S.-based JMC Steel Group Inc. (JMC) is seeking to add $250 million 	
to its existing credit facilities for general corporate purposes, which may 	
include its potential acquisition of Lakeside Steel Inc.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on JMC to 'B+' from 'B'. At 	
the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the company's senior 	
secured term loan to 'BB' from 'BB-'. Our issue-level rating on the senior 	
unsecured notes remains at 'B'. The outlook is stable.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will 	
maintain credit metrics in line with the higher rating and consistent with our 	
view of its "aggressive" financial risk profile over the next several 	
quarters, with leverage remaining in the 4x to 5x range.	
    	
     Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Chicago-based JMC Steel Group Inc. (JMC) to 'B+' from 'B'. 	
JMC is seeking to add an additional $100 million to its existing $400 million 	
senior secured term loan and an additional $150 million to its existing $725 	
million senior unsecured notes. The company will use the proceeds for general 	
corporate purposes, which may include its potential acquisition of Lakeside 	
Steel Inc. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on the company's 	
senior secured term loan to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the senior 	
secured term loan remains '1', indicating our expectations for a very high 	
(90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We are also 	
affirming our 'B' issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. 	
Due to the combination of the increased senior secured and senior unsecured 	
debt in the capital structure following the proposed transactions, we are 	
revising our recovery rating to '5', indicating our expectations for a modest 	
(10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'.	
	
	
"The upgrade reflects our view that, over the next couple of years, JMC's 	
credit measures are likely to be sustained at levels in line with the 'B+' 	
rating, despite its exposure to steel price volatility and higher debt levels, 	
due to vigilant cost management and efficiency measures," said Standard & 	
Poor's credit analyst Gayle Bowerman. "We expect JMC to maintain adjusted 	
leverage of 4x to 5x, which incorporates the company's acquisitive growth 	
strategy and our view of its "weak" business profile, as our criteria defines 	
the term. The upgrade also reflects our assessment that we expect the 	
company's liquidity position to be "strong," under our criteria, in the next 	
several quarters, given JMC's history of positive cash flow generation and 	
generally high levels of availability under its asset-based revolving credit 	
facility."	
	
The rating incorporates our expectation that demand for JMC's structural 	
tubing, standard pipe, and electrical conduit products will likely increase 	
slightly as construction markets and the general economy continue to recover. 	
Furthermore, the company's recently announced its plans to acquire Lakeside 	
Steel--this would expand its business mix into specialty oil country tubular 	
goods (OCTG). Although we have not factored any immediate benefits into our 	
rating, we expect the acquisition will have a positive effect on sales and 	
margin over the longer term. Our assumptions also incorporate a slow ramp-up 	
in production and higher costs in the initial years for the acquired assets, 	
which include a partially constructed OCTG tubing and finishing facility in 	
Alabama.	
	
Overall, we estimate that adjusted EBITDA will exceed $300 million in 2012 and 	
expect adjusted EBITDA growth of around 15% in 2013 as the acquisition 	
contributes to financial performance and slowly improving end markets result 	
in better volumes and earnings. Key risks to achieving these results include 	
slower-than-expected growth in construction and the overall economy, 	
greater-than-expected steel price volatility, increased competition from 	
imports, and the inability of the company to integrate the acquisition or 	
realize benefits in the competitive OCTG market.	
	
Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we expect JMC's total adjusted debt of 	
approximately $1.5 billion. We expect 2012 adjusted leverage to be in the 4.5x 	
to 5x range and to improve closer to 4x in 2013 due to a combination of higher 	
earnings and debt paydown from excess cash flow as required under the term 	
loan agreement. We expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be in the 12% 	
to 15% range in both 2012 and 2013--metrics which we view as appropriate for 	
our assessment of the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile (as our 	
criteria defines the term).	
	
The rating and outlook reflect our expectation that JMC will continue to 	
improve its credit metrics over the next 12-18 months as it integrates the 	
Lakeside Steel acquisition, assuming moderate steel price volatility. We 	
believe that JMC will maintain leverage of 4x to 5x, even after considering 	
its acquisition-driven growth strategy. Our rating and outlook also 	
incorporates the company's strong liquidity and improving business mix.	
	
"A negative rating action could occur if credit measures were to weaken from 	
current levels such that adjusted leverage was likely to be maintained above 	
5x and FFO to debt falls below 12%," Ms. Bowerman continued. "This could occur 	
if our outlook for a recovery in construction is delayed further or if JMC is 	
unable to pass through raw material costs due to a decline in demand. A 	
negative rating action could also occur if the company were to pursue a more 	
aggressive financial policy with regard to debt-financed acquisitions."	
	
A positive rating action seems less likely in the near term, given our view of 	
JMC's weak business profile, private ownership structure, and our expectation 	
that the company will maintain its aggressive financial risk profile. However, 	
one could occur if end markets rebound more quickly than we expect, if JMC 	
reduces its leverage substantially, or if the company demonstrates sustainable 	
growth prospects over the next few years.	
	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Gayle Bowerman, New York (1) 212-438-1706;	
                        gayle_bowerman@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Marie Shmaruk, New York (1) 212-438-7816;	
                   marie_shmaruk@standardandpoors.com

