TEXT-S&P withdraws Commerce Bancshares short-term ratings

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its 'A-2' and
'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings on Commerce Bancshares Inc.  and
the company's operating subsidiary, Commerce Bank N.A., respectively, at the
company's request.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Sunsierre Newsome, New York (1) 212-438-2421;	
                        sunsierre_newsome@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Daniel E Teclaw, New York (1) 212-438-8716;	
                   daniel_teclaw@standardandpoors.com

