TEXT-Fitch: Bocage 1 ratings unaffected by VFN issuance

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings says there is no rating impact on Bocage Mortgages No.1 Limited (Bocage 1) following the issuance of a non-rated variable funding note (VFN) and the originator's (Barclays Bank plc, 'A'/Stable/'F1') creation of a liquidity account. The originator has notified Fitch that on 10 February 2012 the transaction's noteholders consented to the issuance of a VFN. The initial amount of the VFN is EUR16m and all the proceeds are being used for replenishing the cash reserve (currently at EUR4.4m) up to its initial target amount of EUR9.8m. The VFN does not accrue interest and its principal redemption ranks subordinate to the reserve fund in the interest priority of payments. The originator is the sole noteholder of the VFN. Any proceeds available from the VFN issuance in excess of the initial reserve target amount, will be deposited at a newly-created liquidity account that will be maintained with the account bank (Citibank, N.A., London Branch, 'A'/Stable/'F1'). On an interest payment date (IPD) on which the cash reserve reaches its floor amount of EUR4.9m, proceeds from the liquidity account will be used to replenish the cash reserve up to its initial target. If the balance of the liquidity account reaches zero, the VFN noteholder may, at its option, increase the nominal amount of the VFN up to a maximum amount of EUR64m. In Fitch's view, this mechanism effectively creates a credit linkage between the reserve fund and the originator. Fitch downgraded Bocage 1 in Q411 (see 'Fitch Downgrades 51 Portuguese Structured Finance Tranches on Sovereign Downgrade' dated 25 November 2011). Although the agency recognises this new feature as positive for the transaction, the high level of defaults and provisions seen to date, together with the continued weakening macroeconomic environment, are still a concern. The agency will continue to monitor the performance of the underlying assets, as well as the impact of the macroeconomic developments on the transaction.