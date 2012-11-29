TEXT - S&P affirms Linn Energy

版本:
Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B' issue
rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) on Linn Energy LLC's  
 senior unsecured debt and removed the rating from CreditWatch with
negative implications. 

The recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is '5', indicating our 
expectation that lenders would receive modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the 
event of a payment default. We took these ratings off CreditWatch  following a 
review of the recovery prospects of Linn's unsecured debt using the PV-10 
value of its proved reserves, including all year-to-date acquisitions, based 
on our revised recovery price assumptions of $50 per barrel West Texas 
Intermediate (WTI) crude oil and $3.50 per mmBtu natural gas. 

The ratings on Linn Energy LLC reflect the company's "fair" business risk and 
"aggressive" financial risk profiles. These assessments reflect Linn's growing 
midsize reserve base, elevated financial leverage, and substantial quarterly 
distributions to unitholders. Also, impacting ratings are the low geological 
risk inherent in the company's reserve base, a balanced production mix between 
natural gas and liquids, and substantial commodity price hedges to minimize 
cash flow volatility. 

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
     -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of Oil 
And Gas Exploration and Production Companies, Sept. 14, 2012
     -- Recovery Price Deck For Exploration And Production Companies Revised, 
Sept. 14, 2012

RATINGS LIST
Linn Energy LLC
 Corporate credit rating               B+/Stable/--

Ratings Off CreditWatch
Linn Energy LLC
Linn Energy Finance Corp.
                                       To          From
 Senior Unsecured                      B           B/Watch Neg
  Recovery rating                      5           5

