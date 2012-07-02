TEXT-S&P cuts Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland covered bonds to 'AA-'

OVERVIEW -- We have lowered to 'AA-' from 'AA+' our ratings on Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland's public-sector covered bonds. The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative. -- Following restructurings of the cover pool, we have reviewed the most recent asset and cash flow information provided by the issuer and have analyzed the cover pool management strategy. We understand that the issuer intends to actively manage the cover pool at a level below the maximum achievable covered bond rating. We expect that the level of overcollateralization provided will only be commensurate with a 'AA-' rating, all else being equal. -- Our ratings on Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland's public-sector covered bonds remain on CreditWatch negative, to reflect the current CreditWatch negative placement on Dexia Credit Local, of which we consider DKD to be a core entity. Furthermore, the CreditWatch placement on the covered bonds reflects that we will closely monitor the management of the supporting overcollateralization, as adverse management of this could result in negative rating action on the covered bonds. -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review. July 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA-' from 'AA+' its credit ratings on Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG's (DKD) public-sector covered bond program and all related issuances. The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative (see list below). In recent months, DKD has actively restructured the asset and liability profile of its covered bonds, with a view to reducing the asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk. We have reviewed the issuer's restructuring by analyzing the most recent asset and cash flow information provided. Although DKD aims for a low ALMM risk and is potentially able to support a higher rating on the covered bonds, we understand that, going forward, it intends to manage the cover pool at a level below the maximum achievable covered bond rating. We understand that the overcollateralization provided will remain close to the level currently provided, and thus only commensurate with a 'AA-' rating, all else being equal. In applying our five-step approach for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009), we have found the ALMM risk to be commensurate with a "Low" ALMM classification and the program categorization to be "1"--resulting in a potential seven-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating on Dexia Credit Local S.A. (DCL), of which we consider DKD to be a core entity. In step 4, we have determined the target credit enhancement required to support the maximum potential uplift to be 8.61%. As of May 31, 2012, the overcollateralization of 7.33% (based on Standard & Poor's adjusted reporting) is below the target credit enhancement. In step 5, we have determined that the current overcollateralization can only support an elevation of five notches above the issuer credit rating on DCL--that is, the overcollateralization is only commensurate with a 'AA-' rating level. We have therefore lowered our ratings on the public-sector covered bond program and all related series to 'AA-'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative. In principle, the issuer would be able to mitigate a potential downgrade of DCL, as it has the ability to gain further notches of uplift; however, we understand that the issuer currently only intends to maintain the current level of support, which only is commensurate with an uplift of five notches. Any negative rating action on the parent would therefore also result in a downgrade of DKD's public-sector covered bonds. Furthermore, the CreditWatch negative placement reflects that we will monitor the management of the risks the covered bonds are exposed to, and the management of the overcollateralization to mitigate those risks. Adverse management of the overcollateralization might (all else remaining equal) result in a downgrade of DKD's covered bonds. We aim to resolve our CreditWatch negative placement of the long-term ratings on DKD's public-sector covered bond program shortly after we have resolved the CreditWatch placement on DCL. For the CreditWatch resolution, we will also take into account DKD's track record of managing the overcollateralization of the cover pool in line with the currently assigned ratings. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Furthermore, as part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review. This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). 