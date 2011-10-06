Text-S&P corrects 1 Greenpoint mtg fund 2005-ar4 rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) OVERVIEW

-- We corrected our rating on class I-A-3 from GreenPoint [GRNTRG.UL] Mortgage Funding Trust 2005-AR4 by raising it to 'CC (sf)' from 'D (sf)'.

-- We also lowered our ratings on two other classes from the same transaction.

-- We also affirmed our ratings on four other classes from this transaction.

-- The revised ratings reflect our view of the amount of projected credit enhancement available to cover projected losses given our revised loss projections.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on class I-A-3 from GreenPoint Mortgage Funding Trust 2005-AR4 by raising it to 'CC (sf)' from 'D (sf)'. In addition, we lowered our ratings on two other classes and affirmed our ratings on four other classes from the same transaction (see list). On Dec. 17, 2010, we incorrectly downgraded class I-A-3 based on the trustee's November 2010 remittance report, which had indicated that this class had experienced a principal write-down. However, the trustee subsequently issued a revised remittance report, which removed the realized loss amount previously allocated to this class. The 'CC (sf)' rating on class I-A-3 and the downgrades on the two other classes reflect our view that the current projected credit support will be insufficient to meet the projected loss amount for these classes. The following is the pool information for GreenPoint Mortgage Funding Trust 2005-AR4 as of Aug. 25, 2011: Original Lifetime Balance* Pool Loss Total Severe (mil $) Factor* Projection* Delinq.* Delinq.* 2,769 20.06% 16.40% 54.79% 50.27% *Original Balance represents the original pool balance; Pool Factor represents a percentage of the original pool balance remaining; Lifetime Loss Projection is a percentage of the original pool balance; and Total Delinquencies and Severe Delinquencies are percentages of the current pool balance To assess the creditworthiness of each class, we reviewed the individual delinquency and loss trends of each transaction for changes, if any, in the ability to withstand additional credit deterioration. In order to maintain a 'B' rating on a class, we assessed whether, in our view, a class could absorb the additional base-case loss assumptions we used in our analysis. In order to maintain a rating higher than 'B', we assessed whether the class could withstand losses exceeding the remaining base-case assumption at a percentage specific to each rating category, up to 150% for a 'AAA' rating. For example, in general, we would assess whether a class could withstand approximately 110% of our remaining base-case loss assumptions to maintain a 'BB' rating, while we would assess whether a different class could withstand approximately 120% of our remaining base-case loss assumptions to maintain a 'BBB' rating. Each class with an affirmed 'AAA' rating can, in our view, withstand approximately 150% of our remaining base-case loss assumptions under our analysis. Subordination and overcollateralization provide credit support for this transaction. The underlying collateral for this deal consists of payment option ARM mortgage loans secured by first liens on one- to four-family residential properties. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Transaction-Specific Lifetime Loss Projections For Prime, Subprime, And Alternative-A U.S. RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published June 27, 2011.

-- Revised Lifetime Loss Projections For Prime, Subprime, And Alt-A U.S. RMBS Issued In 2005-2007, published March 25, 2011.

-- Standard & Poor's Revised Default And Loss Curves For U.S. Alt-A RMBS Transactions, published Dec. 19, 2007. RATING CORRECTED GreenPoint Mortgage Funding Trust 2005-AR4 Series 2005-AR4

Rating Class CUSIP Current 12/17/2010 Pre-12/17/2010 I-A-3 39538WBT4 CC (sf) D (sf) CC (sf) RATING ACTIONS GreenPoint Mortgage Funding Trust 2005-AR4 Series 2005-AR4

Rating Class CUSIP To From II-A-1 39538WBU1 CC (sf) CCC (sf) III-A-1 39538WBW7 CC (sf) CCC (sf) RATINGS AFFIRMED GreenPoint Mortgage Funding Trust 2005-AR4 Series 2005-AR4 Class CUSIP Rating IV-A-1a 39538WBY3 CCC (sf) IV-A-1b 39538WBZ04 CCC (sf) IV-A-2 39538WCA4 CC (sf) Grantor trust IV-A-1b 39538WCY2 CCC (sf) Primary Credit Analyst: Mike P Dougherty, New York (1) 212-438-6891;

mike_p_dougherty@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Terry G Osterweil, New York (1) 212-438-2567;

terry_osterweil@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))