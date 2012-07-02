版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 3日 星期二 01:14 BJT

NOBINAPUBL/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 2 Nobina AB: * Moodys downgrades Nobina abs cfr to caa2; outlook negative * Moodys downgrades Nobina abs cfr to caa2 from caa1

