NOBINAPUBL/BRIEF (URGENT)

INVESTMENT FOCUS-Sovereign funds increasingly do their own private equity deals
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
July 2 Nobina AB: * Moodys downgrades Nobina abs cfr to caa2; outlook negative * Moodys downgrades Nobina abs cfr to caa2 from caa1
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
Feb 17 Clothing firm Sunrise Brands LLC has bid for the e-commerce business and intellectual property of bankrupt U.S. retailer The Limited, challenging a $26.3 million offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter said.
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share