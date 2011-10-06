Text-S&P revises Equity One outlook to stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) OVERVIEW

-- Retail real estate fundamentals have been recovering since a relatively sharp cyclical downturn, which contributed to higher vacancies and lower rents.

-- Equity One ( EQY.N )s asset quality, debt protection measures, and liquidity improved following recent deleveraging, portfolio repositioning, and recasting of the revolver.

-- We revised our outlook on Equity One to stable from negative and affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and all other ratings on the company. At the same time, we revised our liquidity assessment to adequate from less than adequate.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for additional improvements in debt protection measures, asset quality, and geographic diversification, parallel with the completion of development projects and noncore asset sales. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook on Equity One Inc. to stable from negative and affirmed its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and all other ratings on the company. At the same time, we revised our liquidity assessment to adequate from less-than-adequate following the company's announcement that it has replaced its maturing $400 million unsecured revolver (due Oct. 17, 2011) with a $575 million unsecured revolver that matures on Sept. 30, 2015 "Equity One's fair business risk profile is characterized by a moderately sized, good quality, predominantly grocery-anchored retail portfolio," said credit analyst Eugene Nusinzon. "In our view, the company's portfolio is more geographically concentrated with growing exposure to development risk relative to those of peers. However, Equity One's recent portfolio repositioning, albeit aggressive and into several new markets, has significantly improved its asset quality and geographic diversification." The stable outlook reflects our expectation for continued gradual improvement in debt protection measures, asset quality, and geographic diversification along with the completion of development projects and noncore asset sales. In our view, there is now less downside risk to core portfolio cash flow due to the recent improvement in portfolio quality. However, we would lower the ratings if FFO fails to cover fixed charges by 2.0x or more and all obligations (including dividends) by 1.0x or more, or if revolver usage is heavy (above 50% drawn for two consecutive quarters) in the near to intermediate term. Upward rating momentum is unlikely at this time due to increased development pursuits and possible temporary cash flow dilution from portfolio repositioning. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

