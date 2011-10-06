Text-S&P cuts American National Insurance to A from A+

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- We believe that the group's prospective competitive position will be challenged because the company operates in a highly competitive marketplace and with relatively small scale, making it difficult to outperform its similarly rated and multiline peers.

-- Operating performance at the consolidated enterprise remains strong, but losses in the property/casualty segment remain higher than industry averages and continue to pressure earnings.

-- We lowered the rating on the core group operating companies to 'A' from 'A+', and lowered the ratings on some operating companies that we consider strategically important by one notch.

-- The outlook on all of the group's operating companies is stable. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered the rating on the core group operating companies of American National Insurance ( ANAT.O ) Co. (ANICO) to 'A' from 'A+'. We also lowered the ratings by one notch on certain operating companies that we consider to be strategically important. The outlook on all rated operating companies is stable. "The downgrade reflects our view that ANICO will likely have difficulty maintaining its competitive position in its core life, annuity, and property/casualty businesses as a result of the pressures associated with operational weaknesses combined with its relatively small scale compared with other multiline companies," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Zuber. This is demonstrated in part by the company's challenge to quickly implement strategic decisions into positive action, such as the mitigation of underwriting losses in its property/casualty operation. However, the company has successfully managed multiple distribution channels tailored to match products targeted toward the middle-income demographic. The stable outlook reflects our opinion that the continued strong performance of its other diversified business segments, specifically the life and annuity businesses, will offset potential future property/casualty underwriting losses. We also expect that the group will maintain a financial profile that supports the rating and will continue to execute strategic initiatives to address its long-term goals and objectives. We do not expect to raise the rating in the next two years. Although not likely, we could lower the rating in the next 12-24 months if the company is unable to maintain sales, if capital adequacy deteriorates to lower than what we expect for the 'A' rating category, if a combined ratio for the property/casualty business exceeds 110% with more-than-normal catastrophes (or 105% without), or if a pretax generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) return on assets for the life and annuity operations falls to 80 basis points or lower. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

